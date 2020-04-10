Social distancing continues this weekend amid the global pandemic, and several new TV seasons are here for the binging. If nothing here suits your sensibilities, check out our guide to What You Should Watch On Streaming Right Now. We’ve also included a few Monday shows for this long holiday weekend.
Killing Eve (Sunday, AMC 9:00 p.m.) — Jodie Comer’s assassin and Sandra Oh’s MI6 agent are back, and this time, the cat-and-mouse game has evolved into something deeper. The show’s still as hypnotic as always, only with different focuses, and it’s more of an ensemble game now than almost exclusively focusing on the duo, all for the greater good of the show’s survival.
Brews Brothers (Netflix series) — If you want to watch some booze-loving monks (who doesn’t?) and a story where a key obstacle is how to recreate an IPA that a distributor loved without knowing that someone peed in it (why not?), then you’re probably gonna dig this show, which co-stars Alan Aisenberg from Orange Is The New Black.
SNL (Saturday, NBC 11:30 p.m.) — Aaaand the long-running sketch show will be back with “original content,” although no one knows exactly what that will look like in quarantine-based format.
Run (Sunday, HBO 10:30 p.m.) — The new show from Fleabag and Killing Eve dynamic duo Vicky Jones and Phoebe Waller-Bridge has arrived. The series stars Merritt Wever and Domhnall Gleeson as two college exes who send fateful texts and reunite for a cross-country adventure.
Les Misérables (Amazon film) — Not related to the musical: this movie’s about a new recruit for a Parisian local anti-crime squad who must help ease a spiraling situation based upon the 2005 Parisian riots.
Love Wedding Repeat (Netflix film) — Sam Claflin, Olivia Munn, Eleanor Tomlinson, Joel Fry, and Freida Pinto star in an “innovative romantic comedy” that unfolds alternate versions of the same wedding. Claflin’s the romantic hero here, and he’s attempting to reunite with the One Who Got Away, Olivia Munn. Good luck, man.
The Main Event (Netflix film) — A superhero movie revolves around a magical wrestling mask that gives an 11-year-old boy super strength. Naturally, he enters a WWE competition and attempts to rise to WWE Superstar level. The movie stars Adam Pally and Ken Marino, along with Kofi Kingston, The Miz, and Sheamus.
Tigertail (Netflix film) — Alan Yang, who worked on Parks and Rec and co-created Master of None, presents an immigration drama that’s both nuanced and incredibly funny. The film’s tied to Yang’s father’s experience after moving to the Bronx from Taiwan, and as one can expect, the cultural shift resonated for him.
Here’s the rest of this weekend’s notable programming:
Charmed (Friday, CW 8:00 p.m.) — A faction gala event is targeted by the Charmed Ones to rescue Harry while Macy arrives at a shocking conclusion.
Dynasty (Friday, CW 9:00 p.m.) — Fallon becomes the Internet’s new queen of mean, and she’s actually not thrilled about it. This tosses her relationship into disarray, oh no.
Real Time With Bill Maher (Friday, HBO 10:00 p.m.) — Virtual interview guests include NYC Mayor Bill de Blasio, Al Gore, Ian Bremmer, and Nikki Glaser.
Atlanta’s Missing and Murdered: The Lost Children (Sunday, HBO 8:00 p.m.) — Part II of HBO’s unraveling of a shameful legacy airs. Read our interview with two of the filmmakers, and then tune in to watch Wayne Williams odd behavior (and that of the police) make no sense.
Westworld (Sunday, HBO 9:00 p.m.) — The confusion continues as the third season of this series follows up on those Delores reveals from last week. Theories abound already, so get dive into the futuristic dystopia.
Homeland (Sunday, Showtime 9:00 p.m.) — No one admits to anything, but Carrie’s still freaking out. We’re growing close to the penultimate freakout, so hang on, spy lovers.
Black Monday (Sunday, Showtime 10:00 p.m.) — A moral quandary arrives with a new client, and Tiff’s got an identity crisis brewing while Mo, Blair, and Keith dig into leads.
Insecure (Sunday, HBO 10:00 p.m.) — Issa’s holding a courtyard mixer to push a bigger block party to sponsors, but there’s a mutual connection that’s spawning trouble. Oh, and Molly is crushing on Anrew.
9-1-1 (Monday, FOX 8:00 p.m.) — The call center’s taken hostage, which (naturally) causes Maggie to fear for herself and her co-workers.
Better Call Saul (Monday, AMC 9:00 p.m.) — Jimmy attempts business as usual while Kim’s got her own priorities following his misadventure.