Social distancing continues this weekend amid the global pandemic, and several new TV seasons are here for the binging. If nothing here suits your sensibilities, check out our guide to What You Should Watch On Streaming Right Now. We’ve also included a few Monday shows for this long holiday weekend.

Killing Eve (Sunday, AMC 9:00 p.m.) — Jodie Comer’s assassin and Sandra Oh’s MI6 agent are back, and this time, the cat-and-mouse game has evolved into something deeper. The show’s still as hypnotic as always, only with different focuses, and it’s more of an ensemble game now than almost exclusively focusing on the duo, all for the greater good of the show’s survival.

Brews Brothers (Netflix series) — If you want to watch some booze-loving monks (who doesn’t?) and a story where a key obstacle is how to recreate an IPA that a distributor loved without knowing that someone peed in it (why not?), then you’re probably gonna dig this show, which co-stars Alan Aisenberg from Orange Is The New Black.

SNL (Saturday, NBC 11:30 p.m.) — Aaaand the long-running sketch show will be back with “original content,” although no one knows exactly what that will look like in quarantine-based format.

Run (Sunday, HBO 10:30 p.m.) — The new show from Fleabag and Killing Eve dynamic duo Vicky Jones and Phoebe Waller-Bridge has arrived. The series stars Merritt Wever and Domhnall Gleeson as two college exes who send fateful texts and reunite for a cross-country adventure.

Les Misérables (Amazon film) — Not related to the musical: this movie’s about a new recruit for a Parisian local anti-crime squad who must help ease a spiraling situation based upon the 2005 Parisian riots.

Love Wedding Repeat (Netflix film) — Sam Claflin, Olivia Munn, Eleanor Tomlinson, Joel Fry, and Freida Pinto star in an “innovative romantic comedy” that unfolds alternate versions of the same wedding. Claflin’s the romantic hero here, and he’s attempting to reunite with the One Who Got Away, Olivia Munn. Good luck, man.

The Main Event (Netflix film) — A superhero movie revolves around a magical wrestling mask that gives an 11-year-old boy super strength. Naturally, he enters a WWE competition and attempts to rise to WWE Superstar level. The movie stars Adam Pally and Ken Marino, along with Kofi Kingston, The Miz, and Sheamus.