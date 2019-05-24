HBO

Game of Thrones: The Last Watch (Sunday, HBO 9:00 p.m.) — Following the series finale that shall reverberate for months, years, and decades to come, HBO brings fans a 2-hour, behind-the-scenes look at production from the perspective of both cast and crew who toiled away in Westeros.

Killing Eve (Sunday, BBC America & AMC 8:00 p.m.) — The stakes are higher than ever for Villanelle and Eve in the season 2 finale. The less said about this episode’s plot, the better, although you probably didn’t see any of this coming.

What/If (Friday, Netflix series) — Renée Zellweger and Jane Levy star in this neo-noir social thriller from Revenge creator Mike Kelley. Expect plenty of melodrama on top of one hell of an indecent proposal.

The Perfection (Friday, Netflix film) — This Fantastic Fest hit stars Allison Williams and Logan Browning as musical prodigies in a horror comedy that barrels down a sinister path with stunning consequences for both characters.

The Lonely Island Presents: The Unauthorized Bash Brothers Experience (Friday, Netflix) — This stand-up comedy special is self-described as a “visual poem/love letter” to childhood heroes. Andy Samberg and Akiva Schaffer are in full force with special appearances by Haim, Maya Rudolph, Hannah Simone, Jenny Slate, Jim O’Heir, and Sterling K. Brown as Sia.

She’s Gotta Have It (Friday, Netflix series) — The second season of the Spike Lee-directed series celebrates female empowerment while following the free-spirited Nola Darling and her struggle with newfound success. Those friends and lovers around her will aid on her path of self-discovery in new destinations, all while battling gentrification.

Wanda Sykes: Not Normal (Friday, Netflix) — This stand-up comedy special from comedy veteran (and Emmy Award-nominated) Wanda Sykes delivers on her personal brand of cultural comedy that is, you know, not normal.

Here’s the rest of this weekend’s notable programming.