Paranormal Activity: Next Of Kin (Blumhouse film on Paramount+) — The leading player in the found-footage arena ain’t over yet. This Jason Blum-fueled franchise picks up with installment number seven and follows a young woman who’s searching to uncover what really happened when he mother disappeared many years ago. Naturally, the protagonist discovers an unsettling reality, and this seven-quel is definitely fit for spending a Halloween evening in your living room. Are ghosts scarier than being around actual people right now? You be the judge. Swagger: Season 1 (Apple TV+ series) — Get ready, sports-drama fans. This show’s inspired by Kevin Durant’s pre-NBA experiences, and more specifically, it examines early ambition and dreams and the fine line between those two things, along with the comparable delineation between opportunism and corruption on the grown-up side. The cast includes Isaiah Hill, O’Shea Jackson Jr., and Oscar nominee Quvenzhané Wallis, all of whom are bringing some truths on the experience of coming in age in America. Love Life: Season 2 (HBO Max series) — Love Life ended up being the HBO Max original show to launch the service, and Season 2 is upon us with Anna Kendrick’s Darby passing the baton to a new unlucky-in-love protagonist, Marcus, who will be portrayed by William Jackson Harper. He did the whole sunk-cost investment thing, apparently, and now, he’s finding himself in the hell hole known as the dating world. Godspeed, Marcus. Here’s some regularly scheduled programming: The Equalizer (Sunday, CBS 8:00pm) — Queen Latifah’s McCall is still rebooting this franchise like a boss, and you’re not ready for this week’s episode. Succession (Sunday, HBO 9:00pm) — Logan readies his arsenal with the DOJ sniffing around everywhere, all while Tom’s facing life-changing circumstances, and Kendall’s taking the takedown to even more unexpected places. Fear The Walking Dead (Sunday, CBS 9:00pm) — No time jump this season left everyone awakening in the bunker (with a baby onboard for Morgan), and this week’s episode is simply called “Cindy Hawkins.” BMF (Sunday, Starz 9:00pm) — “The 50 Boyz” are growing more efficient due to Meech and Terry’s new system, and a terrible secret might pull apart the crew. Hightown (Sunday, Starz 9:00pm) — Ray’s feeling humiliated again while Jackie chooses an explosive confrontation over her stakeout area. Buried (Sunday, Showtime 9:00pm) — Eileen has a hunch that her dad was involved in more than one murder, all women across the U.S. are suddenly remembering traumatic repressed memories.

Insecure (Sunday, HBO 10:00pm) — Issa Rae’s brainchild keeps her last block party of a season going with some serious (attempted) growth going down in this episode. The Walking Dead: The World Beyond (Sunday, AMC 10:00pm) — Season 2 continues with more revelations surfacing while a dangerous plan comes together. American Rust (Sunday, Showtime 10:00) — Jeff Daniels can swing between being comedic and dramatic, and in his new Showtime series, American Rust, he’s decidedly the latter and latest star to take on a complicated cop role after Kate Winslet’s turn in Mare of Easttown. Curb Your Enthusiasm (Sunday, HBO 10:30pm) — The world needed more Larry David and, by god, he’s giving it to us, even if he’s never gonna drop those curmudgeon ways. Expect the Seinfeld co-creator to bring his usual flavor and more of the iconic theme, so this is pure comfort food for those of us who are weary of all the ways that the world has transformed over the past 20 months or so. Larry hasn’t changed on us, and thank god for that. Last Week Tonight (Sunday, HBO 11:00) — John Oliver, baby. Here’s some more streaming goodness, including a ton of Halloween content. Selena + Chef: Season 3 (HBO Max series) — Selena Gomez has come a long way since her Disney days, including a recent turn in the terrific Only Murders In The Building. Here, she’s totally herself and in an environment that she loves while not pretending at all to be a chef or do anything besides love to eat. It’s delightful stuff. Star Trek: Prodigy: Season 1 (Paramount+ series) — This animated series sees the return of Kate Mulgrew’s Captain Janeway to this universe, sort of! She’ll appear in hologram form, and she’ll guide a ragtag group of alien youngsters who end up on the U.S.S. Protostar ship. Jason Mantzoukas voices one of those aliens, all of whom are outcasts and completely out of their league but ready for the Starfleet life, its ideals, and all of its inherent adventure.