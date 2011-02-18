Weekend Preview: The A-Meh-Zing Race

The Amazing Race: Unfinished Business (CBS, Sunday) — Season premiere. Eleven teams that didn’t win in previous seasons are back for another chance. I refuse to watch this show until they rename it “The Amazing Race: Watermelon to the Face.” And then build the show around people getting hit in the face with watermelons.
Episodes (Showtime, Sunday) — Season finale. Showtime is a big blind spot for me, and that’s too bad, because I’ve heard mostly positive things about both this and “Shameless.” (GIF via)
SNL: Backstage (NBC, Sunday) — In its list of ten things to watch for on this special, Movieline notes that Seth Meyers recognizes how problematic the monologue is, “offering few options beyond interruptions or taking questions.” So freakin’ get rid of it. Example: “Hello, I’m the host tonight, [musical guest] is here, it’s gonna be a great show!” Cut to fake commercial.
The Cleveland Show (Fox, Sunday) — Justin Timberlake provides a guest voice as a talking booger, which is actually a step up from his involvement in Yogi Bear.
Being Human (BBC America, Saturday) — Season premiere. The American version of this is astoundingly dull, so it’s nice that we get to sample the original formula. I mean, I’m still not gonna watch it, but I appreciate having the option.
I’m less concerned about the monologues than the cold opens. I’m relieved when it’s anything other than political stuff, and/or when it doesn’t prominently feature Fred Armisen.
I’ve been watching Perfect Couples and last night was good. The cast has good chemistry. Olivia Munn was featured quite a bit in last nights ep and she was really funny. Check it out. The other couples comedy, “Traffic Light” sucks bad.
Also, Sons of Guns has been really good.
Check out the documentary on Lemmy, the lead singer for Motorhead, “Lemmy”. I like the music and watched this. Great, really interesting. He is an epic level party animal/substance enjoyer. I’m talking Chuck Sheen levels but for way, way longer. They televised it on VH1 Classic (but the unedited version is the one to watch).
Dachshund, everything you recommend is now rejected. ‘Perfect Couples’? Really?
I like Outsourced too…mmmmmuhahahaha
Oh, so you’re the person who watches Outsourced.
Also, for the Sons of Guns recommendation:
1. None of the people on the show can shoot.
2. Why is all of their merchandise suppressed?
3. Firing tracer rounds into dry grass and being surprised when you start a brush fire is a new level of dumb.
I could go on, but meh. I may watch the show again if they have a particularly interesting build, but otherwise, I’ll pass.
fire a tracer round into your mom
“fire a tracer round into your mom”
About time.
@Lobster Tacos: As to #1 & #2: I was surprised at both too. Especially, #1, they can never seem to get tight groups even with a rifle. It’s more about the guns and the interactions between the cast. C’mon full auto Tommy Gun!
Episodes is pretty much fantastic