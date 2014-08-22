Weekend TV Preview: The World’s Most Famous Gallifreyan Takes On A New Identity

The Leftovers (HBO, Sunday 10 p.m.) — After that National Geographic Magazine made its appearance two weeks ago, and THIS related image made an appearance this week, The Leftovers has suddenly become the best scavenger hunt on television.

True Blood (HBO, Sunday 9 p.m.) — SERIES FINALE. Will it continue along in its horrible season and finish with a Dexter-style ending, or will it find a way to pull out of its tailspin?

Outlander (Starz, Saturday 9 p.m.) — Meanwhile, Starz new series — which is seeing its audience grow week to week — may have become the best guilty-pleasure show of the summer, and it’s not even that guilty.

Doctor Who (BBC America, Saturday 8 p.m.) — New Time Lord! New Time Lord! Let the Peter Capaldi era begin!

The Musketeers (BBC American, Sunday 9 p.m.) — Sadly, I wasn’t able to catch up with The Musketeers, but I understand it’s been a very good first season (which ALSO starred Peter Capaldi).

The Last Ship (TNT, Sunday 9 p.m.) — SEASON FINALE. Obligatory.

Also, no new Last Week Tonight with John Oliver this week or next, in case you were going to stay up to watch.