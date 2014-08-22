Weekend TV Preview: The World’s Most Famous Gallifreyan Takes On A New Identity

The Leftovers (HBO, Sunday 10 p.m.) — After that National Geographic Magazine made its appearance two weeks ago, and THIS related image made an appearance this week, The Leftovers has suddenly become the best scavenger hunt on television.
True Blood (HBO, Sunday 9 p.m.) — SERIES FINALE. Will it continue along in its horrible season and finish with a Dexter-style ending, or will it find a way to pull out of its tailspin?
Outlander (Starz, Saturday 9 p.m.) — Meanwhile, Starz new series — which is seeing its audience grow week to week — may have become the best guilty-pleasure show of the summer, and it’s not even that guilty.
Doctor Who (BBC America, Saturday 8 p.m.) — New Time Lord! New Time Lord! Let the Peter Capaldi era begin!
The Musketeers (BBC American, Sunday 9 p.m.) — Sadly, I wasn’t able to catch up with The Musketeers, but I understand it’s been a very good first season (which ALSO starred Peter Capaldi).
The Last Ship (TNT, Sunday 9 p.m.) — SEASON FINALE. Obligatory.
Also, no new Last Week Tonight with John Oliver this week or next, in case you were going to stay up to watch.
He’ll always be Malcolm Tucker to me!
I do wish they’d let the Doctor cuss because that dude is an artist with foul language.
The Leftovers is like Lost without any of the enjoyment that went along with the endless questions. Say what you will about the show and whether or not a lot of it was bullshit in the end. There was intrigue, engaging characters who clashed well with one another, villains, and a cool mythology to be fleshed out (for better or worse). For some reason “picture in an old national geographic presented by a crazy father that also happens to be a drawing in a cabin” doesn’t quite strike the same chords. Maybe that’s just me.
You mention The Last Ship but not The Strain. You guys seem like you enjoy writing about bad shows as much as you do about good ones, yet it’s like you’re all trying to pretend The Strain isn’t real. I assure you, it is very real. People’s DICKS are falling off! (Lloyd Christmas voice)
Intruders sounds promising. Is it legit?
The Musketeers has actually been a surprisingly decent show. And I’m fucking AMPED for new Doctor Who this weekend, I fucking love Peter Capaldi and I’m glad to see Matt Smith gone (always nice to see Jenna Coleman on my TV as well).
Needs more ‘Hell on Wheels’ love. Christopher Heyerdahl has been quietly carving out a fantastic TV villain. He was first rate in season 3.
I’ll second this. I caught up on season 3 before season 4 started and I think it’s definitely underrated for summer tv.