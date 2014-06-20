Weekend Preview: Vainly Attempting To Fill The ‘Game Of Thrones’ Hole In Your Soul

True Blood (HBO, Sunday 9 p.m.) — SEASON PREMIERE. No offense to True Blood, but following Game of Thrones in the same timeslot with True Blood is like eating a terrific steak for dinner and having your arm broken for desert. There are, however, plenty of questions that need to be answered in the final season of True Blood, like “When will Game of Thrones come back?”
Penny Dreadful (Showtime, Sunday 10 p.m.) — If you like the sex scenes on Game of Thrones, but you don’t care about the plot, the action, the intensity, or the great acting, then this show is for you! It’s 54 minutes of tedium broken up by one freaky, feral Eva Green sex scene.
Rising Star (ABC, Sunday 9 p.m.) — SERIES PREMIERE. It’s a singing competition you can not watch in between seasons of those other singing competitions you don’t watch!
Falling Skies (TNT, Sunday 10 p.m.) — FOURTH SEASON PREMIERE. In case you were still watching it, or ever watched it in the first place.
Orphan Black (BBC America, Saturday 9 p.m.) — It’s not a complete waste of a television weekend, as Orphan Black ends its second season. Will Cosima die? Will Helena continue to anally violate her captor with medical instruments? Will Donnie have to choke a bitch? Tune in, find out.
The Musketeers (BBC America, Sunday 9 p.m.) — If you’re not down for True Blood, BBC America is premiering The Musketeers with Peter Capaldi. The reviews I’ve seen mostly suggest that it starts out slow but by season’s end transforms into a very good series.
Enlisted (Fox, Sunday 7 p.m.) — SERIES FINALE. Please watch. There’s still the glimmeriest glimmer of hope that Kevin Biegel can get another network to pick up this incredible funny, very original network sitcom.
I’ve got a shit-ton of Vikings piled up on the DVR, i’m going to be starting that on Sunday
Wouldn’t it be funny if for some reason CBS picked up Enlisted and it became a hit.
No.
CBS’ involvement doesn’t make anything funny.
I’ve watch all of Falling Skies. I really like it. But then again, I do love some sci-fi. Revolution, however, never clicked with me. I don’t know how that one keeps going, or if anyone was really watching that.
Falling Skies is perfectly ok, except for when they go all speechy and inspirational. I’m glad they toned down Religious Medical Student girl, because she was just too much.
I was ok when they made Religious Medical Student girl a bit slutty. She was a nice compliment to Slutty Blonde Traitor chick.
I think Revolution is cancelled now.
I always thought it was funny that even though they’re living through an alien invasion, with limited supplies, but everyone’s hair is perfectly styled and groomed.
“incredible funny, very original network sitcom”
– Rowle’d to the nth degree
Looks like I’ll have to pay attention to my family this weekend… *sigh*
US Team has a game this sunday too, for all of us dirty foreign uproxx users who are watching the World Cup
Falling Skies snuck up on me. I’ve watched all of it so far, but if you’d told me it was canceled after last season I wouldn’t have been upset. Do I have to watch it? I’m already slogging through Penny Dreadful and Halt and Catch Fire, hoping either of them gets better.
IMO, Penny Dreadful has gotten better. I like it…but it doesn’t seem like other people do so I’ll probably end up sad some time later this year.
Naw, this is Showtime we’re talking about. They renewed Ray Donovan last year, and it was just as mediocre as Penny Dreadful, if not more so. Each has potential and the occasional bright spot, but neither is particularly good, and yet on Showtime they suffice. But I have to imagine Penny Dreadful has more mass appeal and thus better ratings than Ray Donovan does, what with the vamp– whoa, nevermind, Wikipedia says the ratings are less than half of Ray Donovan’s. Maybe you’re right to worry.
Dammit
Penny Dreadful has already been renewed for a 10 episode 2nd season so you don’t have to worry…until this time next year.
There you go! Showtime.
I wish orphan black was better than it is… Especially this season, every answer learned or new clone introduced makes me that much more disinterested.. More Allison is what I’m trying to say
Did Alison successfully save her marriage with a sick three-pair of hip hop abs?! Tune in to Orphan black S2 and find out!
#TEAMDONNIE
I’ll just fill the void of filth as i always do, with some Kink.com.
The funniest part about Enlisted is the idiots who find it funny.
Tastes aren’t always bound to intelligence.
DESSERT. A desert is where everyone’s ability to proofread has been since 2004.
Goddammit, yes.
/Rowles’d
GoT definitely needs to be like 13 episodes a season.
I dunno, I like True Blood.
Someone should write a book about it
now can you please shut the fuck up about enlisted forever?