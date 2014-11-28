Weekend Preview: Will ‘The Walking Dead’ Go Out With A Bang?



The Walking Dead (AMC, Sunday 9:00 p.m.) — Last week, Daryl was there to snap Rick back to a calmer and less savage place, but what happens when Rick confronts this new group in an effort to get Carol and Beth back and how will his actions affect the course of the show as we head into the mid-season break?

Grimm (NBC, Friday 9:00 p.m.) — Nick is desperate to get his Grimmness back.

Constantine (NBC, Friday 10:00 p.m.) — John must lure a demon out of a child in the first episode to air since NBC’s head scratching decision to slash Constantine‘s order down to just 13 episodes.

Z Nation (Syfy, Friday 10:00 p.m.) — Two more episodes left for the first season of that other zombie drama.

Foo Fighters: Sonic Highways (HBO, Friday 11:00 p.m.) — Dave Grohl and the band venture to Seattle to inevitably reflect on the grunge era and Kurt Cobain with Soundgarden vocalist Chris Cornell and the founders of Sub-Pop records.

Grumpy Cat’s Worst Christmas Ever (Lifetime, Saturday 8:00 p.m.) — How far will you go to prove your dedication to Aubrey Plaza’s talents?

Once Upon A Time (ABC, Sunday 8:00 p.m.) — The Spell of Shattered Sight is on its way to mess up Storybrooke.

Sunday Night Football (NBC, Sunday 8:20 p.m.) — Denver Broncos at Kansas City Chiefs. Seahawks fans get all the credit but with the Chiefs just a game behind Peyton Manning’s Broncos in the AFC West, the 12th man is gonna be out in full force at Arrowhead during this big time matchup.

The Mentalist (CBS, Sunday 9:30 p.m.) — It’s the season premiere of Uda Bengt’s favorite show.

Bob’s Burgers (FOX, Sunday 9:30 p.m.) — Bob enters a burger-cooking competition but he goes to war absent a key ingredient and mayhem ensues.

LATE NIGHT GUESTS: Kat Dennings and Jermaine Fowler are on Ferguson and everyone else is in reruns.