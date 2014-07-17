‘Weird Al’s Awkward Fox Interview Is Proof That He’s The Nicest Man Alive

Weird Al Yankovic is a nicer, more patient man than you or I. The parody king was on Fox Business Network’s Varney & Company yesterday to promote his excellent new album, which already makes him a saint. But then he had to go ahead and not audibly sigh when host Stuart Varney repeatedly asked him about how he makes “the money when you are putting [your music videos] out on the internet,” before adding, “Can you make a million dollars for each of the eight videos you’re putting out?”
Even if you’re not a fan of his music, you have to admit that there aren’t many people who could better handle a belabored, boring line of questioning with grace, humor, and humility than Weird Al. Also, he’s the genius behind “Albuquerque,” so he can do no wrong.
This is like a tasty chocolate bar dunked into a day seven Burning Man emergency colostomy bag acid bath..
You have been to that camp? I believe it is by the trash fence.
What an awesome guy. I miss the moustache though.
This. That moustache was the tits.
Weird Al is the tits.
How has someone not thrown a brick at that smarmy asshole limey? Ugh, I cannot stand watching clips of him, how can people watch his entire show?
Such a punchable face. He’s like Piers Morgan, but dumber.
That guy definitely has a backpfeifengesicht.
I read the comments before seeing the video and assumed the interviewer was Piers Morgan. Even we hate Piers Morgan.
I will fight anyone that doesnt like Weird Al.
And the Klingon Empire will stand with you!
@Feklhr I will add that the Kree and Skrull will put aside their grudges to join forces in defense of Al.
I am 100% behind you in said fight.
Also he’s immortal because that dude has not aged in 30 years
He has a Benjamin Button thing going on. He almost looks younger since he shaved the mustache, grew the hair out and lost the glasses….
The Grantland piece that seemed to be insinuating that Weird Al wasn’t relevant or awesome really pissed me off.
Made worse by the fact that they couldn’t even get the name of the “Fancy” parody right. It’s referred to as “Handy” multiple times, apparently because the author couldn’t stop thinking about Kristen Schaal’s breasts.
@clmetsfan The “Fancy” parody is entitled “Handy”. Hyden got that name 100% correct.
Also, what about the article made you think they were saying he’s not relevant or awesome? Weird Al himself has said how he thinks the album concept might not be the most productive way to get his music out there in the internet-age, a thing he addressed directly in the interview. I think you were reading it incorrectly if you came away from that thinking “wow, Grantland doesn’t think Weird Al is awesome!”
It doesn’t matter what the article is insinuating, if it was written by Steven Hyden then it’s terrible. That guy is a fucking idiot.
@Matt Steele Weird Al’s own website and the official YouTube video beg to differ. No reference to “Handy” anywhere that I can find.
[www.youtube.com]
[www.weirdal.com]
@Matt Steele You’re right, I was thinking of “Tacky.”
Agreed entirely. Steven Hyden only likes metal and weird garage recording sounding guitar rock. The fact that he’s their music guy really makes me lose respect for Grantland.
@Doctor Professor they have more than one “music guy”, and Hyden likes a lot more than just “weird” rock and metal (he barely even likes metal; what, he covered Mastodon’s new album so that means he’s into metal?!). Hyden is smart and he’s a great writer. Just because you disagree with him, that makes you lose respect for the whole website? That’s a mature way of looking at it.
@Matt Steele – except, no, he’s not a great writer. he’s a smug pretentious twit with garbage taste.
I guess I read it wrong. But it seemed to be saying Weird Al wasn’t relevant anymore.
Hyden is not as bad as Andy Greenwald or David Shoemaker.
As long as there are children, Weird Al will always be funny and relevant. I’m not saying he’s only for kids, but, kids love that guy more than adults. Fact.
I used to work out of the same office that Steve Hyden used to work in. He left so much junk behind – CDs, a Dylan poster, action figures, a bible, a cool laptop bag, etc. I wonder whatever happened to all of it…
@Matt Steele – I’ve read quite a few Hyden pieces on grantland. The majority of them are about metal or generic sounding garage rock, or if they’re not, they reference it. He doesn’t seem to really enjoy any music outside of those genres, which makes it super awkward whenever he does write about something else.
When he does the song of the week column, it’s always the least diverse and interesting of any of their writers.
The fact that he has been their #1 music critic for the entire time the website has existed, yet he ignores almost all of popular music makes me wonder why the hell they haven’t brought someone else on or let him go. Yes, there are other people there who write about music sometimes, but that’s all he ever writes about. Hence, making him the music writer.
And I also agree with Dissident on this one. He’s not even a good writer. Cliched as hell constantly. Did you read his piece about “CD music?” It was straight garbage.
I do love Albuquerque but my Favorite Weird Al song will always be “I Remember Larry.” Its funny as hell and surprisingly dark for a Weird Al song.
Dude, “The Good Old Days” is pretty dark, too. Damn near all of his original stuff seems to be cries for help from a dark, dark soul.
“Torturing rats with a hacksaw, and pulling the wings off of flies…” Yeah. All sunshine and sweetness there.
Oh man, I forgot about “I Remember Larry.” Such a great overlooked song.
But yeah, dark humor isn’t exactly a foreign topic for Weird Al.
Nature Trail to Hell
The Night Santa Went Crazy
Christmas at Ground Zero
Trigger Happy
Shoot, you want dark … “I’d rather spend eternity eating shards of broken glass, than spend one more minute, with you.”
Al has it all on lock, son.
And from “Since You’ve Been Gone”:
“It’s feeling like I stuck my hand inside a blender and turned it on”
“It couldn’t hurt any more if you shoved a red-hot cactus up my nose”
I just like that it just drops, “Hey remember when I murdered that dude” in the middle of an otherwise cheery sounding song. Usually when he has a dark song its right out in the open like with “The Night Santa Went Crazy.” Which is my all time favorite Christmas song.
I am still haunted by Mr. Frump’s very last words.
Dark Al lyrics? How about Horoscope for Today? “Your friends are all laughing behind your back *bramp!* KILLTHEM!
He’s John C. McGinley’s affable younger brother right?
I can see it.
The Vicker of Yanks!
I bet when he agreed to do an interview on “Varney & Co” he thought he’d be getting interviewed by Jim Varney.
Fox missed a golden opportunity to have the interviewer only to speak to Weird Al in lines from all his songs. That would have been awesome.
I still want to try his Twinkie/Hot Dog/Spray Cheese thing from UHF. Just to say I did…
“Oh boy! A Twinkie Wiener Sandwich! MMMMMM”
I don’t find anything wrong with a guy on a business themed network asking how Weird Al makes money the way he’s releasing the videos. The stupid part was not understanding Al’s very plain and simple explanation of the purpose of the videos. Then he asked another stupid question, and I had to stop watching the video. Al is a saint.
Now, as far as Grantland is concerned, I hated the tone of the article. Al has always been a forward thinker and has proven to be an extremely smart guy. What the writer fails to understand is that humor is timeless. As long as there are people, we will laugh. And a talented truly funny guy like Al will continue to be able to bring that humor–regardless of how many other parodists technology provides for. He’s better than everyone else at it.
“When did you start this?”
“This interview? About five minutes ago.”
2:00
That says it all, haha. Weird Al’s always awesome, and managed to make an interview with Stuart Varney downright hilarious. “I thought I was King of Content!”
His Trapped in the drive thru series was my favorite, because at the time I did watch trapped in the closet and that in and of itself is a parody and Al killed it with drive thru. I hope he keeps making parodies till the day i die.
Al is the only guy I will give money to and not even require any music for it. That’s how he can make money digitally.
Weird Al is a wonderful human being.
“Internet, eh?”