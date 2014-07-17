‘Weird Al’s Awkward Fox Interview Is Proof That He’s The Nicest Man Alive

Weird Al Yankovic is a nicer, more patient man than you or I. The parody king was on Fox Business Network’s Varney & Company yesterday to promote his excellent new album, which already makes him a saint. But then he had to go ahead and not audibly sigh when host Stuart Varney repeatedly asked him about how he makes “the money when you are putting [your music videos] out on the internet,” before adding, “Can you make a million dollars for each of the eight videos you’re putting out?”

Even if you’re not a fan of his music, you have to admit that there aren’t many people who could better handle a belabored, boring line of questioning with grace, humor, and humility than Weird Al. Also, he’s the genius behind “Albuquerque,” so he can do no wrong.

Via Mediaite