With a month to go before Welcome to Chippendales struts it off, Hulu has dropped the full length trailer for the new limited series that charts the rise and fall of the iconic ’80s male stripper empire. From the creators of the equally scandalous Pam & Tommy, Welcome to Chippendales stars Kumail Nanjiani as Chippendales founder Somen “Steve” Banerjee. In the new trailer, Banerjee goes from lowly convenience store worker to entertainment mogul as he gambles everything on making a strip club for women.

However, greed and jealousy enter the mix as the franchise’s head choreographer, Nick De Noia (Murray Bartlett) becomes the public face of Chippendales, threatening Banerjee’s control of the business. The two parties show no signs of meeting coming to an agreement, and it’s not long until guns, cocaine, and fragile egos lead to murder.

Along with Nunjiani and Bartlett, Welcome to Chippendales also stars Juliette Lewis and Annaleigh Ashford, with recurring guest stars Quentin Plair, Robin de Jesús, Andrew Rannells, Spencer Boldman and guest stars Nicola Peltz Beckham and Dan Stevens.

Here’s the official synopsis:

A sprawling true-crime saga, WELCOME TO CHIPPENDALES tells the outrageous story of Somen “Steve” Banerjee, an Indian immigrant who became the unlikely founder of the world’s greatest male-stripping empire—and let nothing stand in his way in the process.

Welcome to Chippendales bares it all November 17 on Hulu.