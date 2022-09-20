After exploring the infamous theft of Pamela Anderson and Tommy Lee’s sex tape, Hulu is back with another sordid tale from the creator of Pam & Tommy. In the first official teaser for Welcome to Chippendales, Eternals and Silicon Valley star Kumail Nanjiani stars as Somen “Steve” Banerjee, the founder of the male stripping empire that collapsed in the 1980s following the murder of head choreographer Nick De Noia.

In the first look at the upcoming Hulu series, Nanjiani’s Banerjee can be seen building his burgeoning franchise that quickly spirals out of control in the “darkly comedic” tale of ’80s excess and greed. The series also looks to have a little Magic Mike flair added to the mix, which tracks considering Chippendales is where the male stripper explosion all began.

Along with Nanjiani, Welcome to Chippendales stars Murray Bartlett, Juliette Lewis, and Annaleigh Ashford, with recurring guest stars Quentin Plair, Robin de Jesús, and Andrew Rannells and guest stars Nicola Peltz Beckham and Dan Stevens.

Here’s the official synopsis:

A sprawling true-crime saga, “Welcome to Chippendales” tells the outrageous story of Somen “Steve” Banerjee, an Indian immigrant who became the unlikely founder of the world’s greatest male-stripping empire—and let nothing stand in his way in the process.

Welcome to Chippendales struts its stuff November 22 on Hulu.