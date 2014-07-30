We’re Not Sure How Comfortable We Are With This Photo Of Maisie Williams

#Game of Thrones
07.30.14 4 years ago 35 Comments

Some important things to keep in mind, here: Maisie Williams is seventeen. Maisie Williams, however, looks much younger than seventeen. Maisie Williams is also an extremely cool young person, as we’ve mentioned an infinite amount of times (and even as recently as earlier this morning) — who kind of feels like the hip younger sister of the internet.

So having said that, this picture, posted to Twitter by a fellow actor, Caspar Lee, is totally harmless. But I still feel like I should divert my eyes looking at it:

Maisie Williams is probably fun to hang out with. Either that or she’s just outed herself as a never nude. Fun to hang out with never nude?

