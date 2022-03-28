What Are Moon Knight’s Powers?

With Oscar Isaac set to bring the latest Marvel live-action hero, Moon Knight, to Disney+, MCU fans who aren’t familiar with the character are curious what kind of powers and skills he brings to the table. As seen in trailers and previews, Moon Knight attacks his foes with a brutal efficiency reminiscent of Batman — he even throws moon-shaped boomerangs — but there’s also a mystical touch to his movements and actions, which ties into his origin story.

Before he became Moon Knight, Marc Spector was a mercenary who was left for dead during a desert mission. After being revived by the Egyptian moon god, Khonshu, Spector became the white-clad vigilante whose already fierce fighting abilities are enhanced by other-worldly powers, according to his official Marvel Comics bio:

Over his years as Moon Knight, Spector has also exhibited periodic demonstrations of supernatural powers such as enhanced strength during nights with full moons, prophetic visions and dreams, and the ability to drain another person’s life energies through physical contact.

Naturally, the live-action version of Moon Knight will make its own tweak to the character as seen in the featurette on his skills below. Not only are his impressive fighting techniques on full display, but his cape seems to have mystical qualities as its shown warding off a hail of gunfire. Moon Knight’s suit also seems to have the ability to magically appear — either at will, or unpredictably — which is way more convenient than having to fit regular clothes over that thing. Seriously, how would you hide that cape?

Moon Knight starts streaming March 30 on Disney+.