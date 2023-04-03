Power Book II: Ghost returned last month on St. Patrick’s Day for its highly-anticipated third season . Viewers reconnected with Tariq, Brayden, Monet, and the rest of the cast in the aftermath of what was a chaotic end to season two. Mecca and Zeke were both killed to close the season, and that meant plenty of changes were in store for the third season. One of those changes for Power Book II: Ghost was a premiere day for weekly episodes. Rather than releasing episodes at midnight on Sunday as they did for seasons one and two, new episodes in season three of Power Book II: Ghost are now available at midnight on Fridays. It begins with the episode’s release on the STARZ app at midnight before it airs on the STARZ TV channel at 8:00 pm EST.

When Does Power Book II: Ghost Season 3, Episode 4 Come Out?

The latest episode of Power Book II: Ghost, episode four titled “The Land of Opportunity,” will air on Friday, April 7 on the STARZ app and channel. An official synopsis of the episode can be found below:

The Tejadas and Davis discuss how they’re going to handle Whitman, and Dru sets up a risky deal with the help of a family friend.

