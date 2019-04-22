HBO

Theon Greyjoy has spent the better part of Game of Thrones mostly being regarded by the other characters as a sniveling, backstabbing coward, although he finally began his redemption arc in season six when he helped Sansa Stark escape the sadistic Ramsey Bolton. More recently in the season eight premiere, Theon continued to grow a backbone by infiltrating his Euron Greyjoy’s ship to rescue his sister Yara — who then gave him her blessing to return to Winterfell and stand beside the Starks to fight the Night King’s army.

When asked by Daenerys after arriving at Winterfell why he wasn’t with Yara helping take back the Iron Islands, Theon looked right past her Targaryen ass and addressed Sansa: “I want to fight for Winterfell, Lady Sansa, if you’ll have me.” Sansa’s reaction said it all as she wordlessly ran to Theon and held him in a long, emotional embrace, giving fans the pairing they never knew they needed.

The reunion was especially meaningful given that last time the two saw one another, Theon had told Sansa that he could never make amends to her family for the things he had done — but this is a new day and a new Theon, and gosh darn it, he’s gonna try. Unfortunately (if not fittingly), this will almost definitely lead to his untimely death in next week’s battle, but in the meantime fans are just happy to stan the couple, who were likewise seen sharing a moment in the final minutes of the episode.