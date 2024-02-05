Yesterday was a great day for television. Aside from it being the 66th Annual Grammy Awards , it also marked the season 12 premiere of Larry David’s beloved Curb Your Enthusiasm . It’s the shows first new season since 2021, and as revealed last month, it will also be the show’s last season. Curb Your Enthusiasm kicked off with the return “social assassin” Larry David, as The Ringer noted David’s manager Jeff once called him . Be it David’s refusal to call a woman by her birth name or his beef with a hotel’s cleaning lady, Curb Your Enthusiasm season opener leaves us asking why Larry David can’t help butwage war on the most minor issues. It also left us asking what’s a “farbissiner?”

What Does ‘Farbissiner’ Mean In Curb Your Enthusiasm Season 12?

The word “farbissiner” is first heard during Larry’s first encounter with the hotel cleaning lady. Larry mistakenly dropped his glasses in the toilet in his room, and for some reason, he believed that it was the woman’s job to retrieve that glasses due to the her title and familiarity with cleaning toilets. She eventually tells Larry to “get ’em yourself,” and in frustration, Larry replies, “I never said they were my glasses. That was a hypothetical. A hypothetical means it’s possible and maybe not possible. It’s just a question. You know, you’re quite a farbissiner.”

“Farbissiner” is derived from the Yiddish word farbissen and it’s used to describe an angry and bitter person. The irony here is that Larry was angrier than the hotel lady, and to make matters worse for him, he was on the receiving end of her revenge to close the episode.

New episodes of ‘Curb Your Enthusiasm’ are available on Max on Sundays at 10 pm ET/PT.