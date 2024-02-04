The Full List Of 2024 Grammy Award Winners

The 66th Annual Grammy Awards have arrived, and a lot of artists have a lot on the line this year. SZA racked up nine nominations to lead all artists, while Phoebe Bridgers and Victoria Monét are tied for second with seven nods apiece. After them, all with six nominations each, are Miley Cyrus, Taylor Swift, Billie Eilish, Olivia Rodrigo, Brandy Clark, Jon Batiste, and Jack Antonoff. If you’re wondering why a certain artist isn’t nominated, one thing to remember is that to be eligible for this year’s awards, a work must have been released between October 1, 2022 and September 15, 2023. (Or, maybe they were eligible but just got snubbed. Sorry!) Whatever the case, as for who actually won what, check out our list of all the 2024 Grammy winners below, updated as the victors are revealed.

Record of the Year Billie Eilish — “What Was I Made For?”

Boygenius — “Not Strong Enough”

Jon Batiste — “Worship”

Miley Cyrus — “Flowers”

Olivia Rodrigo — “Vampire”

SZA — “Kill Bill”

Taylor Swift — “Anti-Hero”

Victoria Monét — “On My Mama” Album of the Year Boygenius — The Record

Janelle Monáe — The Age of Pleasure

Jon Batiste — World Music Radio

Lana Del Rey — Did You Know That There’s a Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd

Miley Cyrus — Endless Summer Vacation

Olivia Rodrigo — Guts

SZA — SOS

Taylor Swift — Midnights

Song of the Year Billie Eilish — “What Was I Made For?”

Dua Lipa — “Dance the Night”

Jon Batiste — “Butterfly”

Lana Del Rey — “A&W”

Miley Cyrus — “Flowers”

Olivia Rodrigo — “Vampire”

SZA — “Kill Bill”

Taylor Swift — “Anti-Hero” Best New Artist Coco Jones

Gracie Abrams

Fred Again..

Ice Spice

Jelly Roll

Noah Kahan

Victoria Monét

The War and Treaty

Producer of the Year, Non-Classical Daniel Nigro

Dernst “D’Mile” Emile II

Hit-Boy

Jack Antonoff

Metro Boomin Songwriter of the Year, Non-Classical Edgar Barrera

Jessie Jo Dillon

Justin Tranter

Shane McAnally

Theron Thomas

Best Pop Solo Performance Billie Eilish — “What Was I Made For?”

Doja Cat — “Paint the Town Red”

Miley Cyrus — “Flowers”

Olivia Rodrigo — “Vampire”

Taylor Swift — “Anti-Hero” Best Pop Duo/Group Performance Labrinth Featuring Billie Eilish — “Never Felt So Alone”

Lana Del Rey Featuring Jon Batiste — “Candy Necklace”

Miley Cyrus Featuring Brandi Carlile — “Thousand Miles”

SZA Featuring Phoebe Bridgers — “Ghost in the Machine”

Taylor Swift Featuring Ice Spice — “Karma”

Best Pop Vocal Album Ed Sheeran — – (Subtract)

Kelly Clarkson — Chemistry

Miley Cyrus — Endless Summer Vacation

Olivia Rodrigo — Guts

Taylor Swift — Midnights Best Dance/Electronic Recording Aphex Twin — “Blackbox Life Recorder 21f”

Disclosure — “Higher Than Ever Before”

James Blake — “Loading”

Romy & Fred Again.. — “Strong”

Skrillex, Fred Again.. & Flowdan — “Rumble”

Best Pop Dance Recording Bebe Rexha & David Guetta — “One in a Million”

Calvin Harris Featuring Ellie Goulding — “Miracle”

David Guetta, Anne-Marie & Coi Leray — “Baby Don’t Hurt Me”

Kylie Minogue — “Padam Padam”

Troye Sivan — “Rush” Best Dance/Electronic Music Album James Blake — Playing Robots Into Heaven

The Chemical Brothers — For That Beautiful Feeling

Fred Again.. — Actual Life 3 (January 1 — September 9 2022)

Kx5 — Kx5

Skrillex — Quest for Fire

Best Rock Performance Arctic Monkeys — “Sculptures of Anything Goes”

Black Pumas — “More Than a Love Song”

Boygenius — “Not Strong Enough”

Foo Fighters — “Rescued”

Metallica — “Lux Æterna” Best Metal Performance Disturbed — “Bad Man”

Ghost — “Phantom of the Opera”

Metallica — “72 Seasons”

Slipknot — “Hive Mind”

Spiritbox — “Jaded”

Best Rock Song Boygenius — “Not Strong Enough”

Foo Fighters — “Rescued”

Olivia Rodrigo — “Ballad of a Homeschooled Girl”

Queens of the Stone Age — “Emotion Sickness”

The Rolling Stones — “Angry” Best Rock Album Foo Fighters — But Here We Are

Greta Van Fleet — Starcatcher

Metallica — 72 Seasons

Paramore — This Is Why

Queens of the Stone Age — In Times New Roman…

Best Alternative Music Performance Alvvays — “Belinda Says”

Arctic Monkeys — “Body Paint”

Boygenius — “Cool About It”

Lana Del Rey — “A&W”

Paramore — “This Is Why” Best Alternative Music Album Arctic Monkeys — The Car

Boygenius — The Record

Gorillaz — Cracker Island

Lana Del Rey — Did You Know That There’s a Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd

PJ Harvey — I Inside the Old Year Dying

Best R&B Performance Chris Brown — “Summer Too Hot”

Coco Jones — “ICU”

Robert Glasper Featuring Sir & Alex Isley — “Back to Love”

SZA — “Kill Bill”

Victoria Monét — “How Does It Make You Feel” Best Traditional R&B Performance Babyface Featuring Coco Jones — “Simple”

Kenyon Dixon — “Lucky”

PJ Morton Featuring Susan Carol — “Good Morning”

SZA — “Love Language”

Victoria Monét Featuring Earth, Wind & Fire & Hazel Monét — “Hollywood”

Best R&B Song Coco Jones — “ICU”

Halle — “Angel”

Robert Glasper Featuring Sir & Alex Isley — “Back to Love”

SZA — “Snooze”

Victoria Monét — “On My Mama” Best Progressive R&B Album Diddy — The Love Album: Off the Grid

Terrace Martin and James Fauntleroy — Nova

Janelle Monáe — The Age of Pleasure

SZA — SOS

6lack — Since I Have a Lover

Best R&B Album Babyface — Girls Night Out

Coco Jones — What I Didn’t Tell You (Deluxe)

Emily King — Special Occasion

Summer Walker — Clear 2: Soft Life EP

Victoria Monét — Jaguar II Best Rap Performance Baby Keem Featuring Kendrick Lamar — “The Hillbillies”

Black Thought — “Love Letter”

Coi Leray — “Players”

Drake & 21 Savage — “Rich Flex”

Killer Mike Featuring André 3000, Future and Eryn Allen Kane — “Scientists & Engineers”

Best Melodic Rap Performance Burna Boy Featuring 21 Savage — “Sittin’ on Top of the World”

Doja Cat — “Attention”

Drake & 21 Savage — “Spin Bout U”

Lil Durk Featuring J. Cole — “All My Life”

SZA — “Low” Best Rap Song Doja Cat — “Attention”

Drake & 21 Savage — “Rich Flex”

Killer Mike Featuring André 3000, Future and Eryn Allen Kane — “Scientists & Engineers”

Lil Uzi Vert — “Just Wanna Rock”

Nicki Minaj & Ice Spice Featuring Aqua — “Barbie World”

Best Rap Album Drake & 21 Savage — Her Loss

Killer Mike — Michael

Metro Boomin — Heroes & Villains

Nas — King’s Disease III

Travis Scott — Utopia Best Spoken Word Poetry Album Aja Monet — When the Poems Do What They Do

J. Ivy — The Light Inside

Kevin Powell — Grocery Shopping With My Mother

Prentice Powell and Shawn William — For Your Consideration ’24

Queen Sheba — A-You’re Not Wrong B-They’re Not Either: The Fukc-It Pill Revisited

Best Jazz Performance Adam Blackstone Featuring The Baylor Project & Russell Ferranté — “Vulnerable (Live)”

Fred Hersch & Esperanza Spalding — “But Not for Me”

Jon Batiste — “Movement 18′ (Heroes)”

Lakecia Benjamin — “Basquiat”

Samara Joy — “Tight” Best Jazz Vocal Album Cécile McLorin Salvant — Mélusine

Fred Hersch & Esperanza Spalding — Alive at the Village Vanguard

Gretchen Parlato & Lionel Loueke — Lean In

Nicole Zuraitis — How Love Begins

Patti Austin Featuring Gordon Goodwin’s Big Phat Band — For Ella 2

Best Jazz Instrumental Album Adam Blackstone — Legacy: The Instrumental Jawn

Billy Childs — The Winds of Change

Kenny Barron — The Source

Lakecia Benjamin — Phoenix

Pat Metheny — Dream Box Best Large Jazz Ensemble Album ADDA Simfònica, Josep Vicent, Emilio Solla — The Chick Corea Symphony Tribute — Ritmo

The Count Basie Orchestra Directed by Scotty Barnhart — Basie Swings the Blues

Darcy James Argue’s Secret Society — Dynamic Maximum Tension

Mingus Big Band — The Charles Mingus Centennial Sessions

Vince Mendoza & Metropole Orkest — Olympians

Best Latin Jazz Album Bobby Sanabria Multiverse Big Band — Vox Humana

Eliane Elias — Quietude

Ivan Lins With the Tblisi Symphony Orchestra — My Heart Speaks

Luciana Souza & Trio Corrente — Cometa

Miguel Zenón & Luis Perdomo — El Arte del Bolero Vol. 2 Best Alternative Jazz Album Arooj Aftab, Vijay Iyer, Shahzad Ismaily — Love in Exile

Cory Henry — Live at the Piano

Kurt Elling, Charlie Hunter, SuperBlue — SuperBlue: The Iridescent Spree

Louis Cole — Quality Over Opinion

Meshell Ndegeocello — The Omnichord Real Book

Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album Bruce Springsteen — Only the Strong Survive

Laufey — Bewitched

Liz Callaway — To Steve With Love: Liz Callaway Celebrates Sondheim

Pentatonix — Holidays Around the World

Rickie Lee Jones — Pieces of Treasure

Various — Sondheim Unplugged (The NYC Sessions), Vol. 3 Best Contemporary Instrumental Album Béla Fleck, Zakir Hussain, Edgar Meyer, Featuring Rakesh Chaurasia — As We Speak

Ben Wendel — All One

Bob James — Jazz Hands

House of Waters — On Becoming

Julian Lage — The Layers

Best Musical Theater Album Kimberly Akimbo

Parade

Shucked

Some Like It Hot

Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street Best Country Solo Performance Brandy Clark — “Buried”

Chris Stapleton — “White Horse”

Dolly Parton — “The Last Thing on My Mind”

Luke Combs — “Fast Car”

Tyler Childers — “In Your Love”

Best Country Duo/Group Performance Brothers Osborne — “Nobody’s Nobody”

Carly Pearce Featuring Chris Stapleton — “We Don’t Fight Anymore”

Dierks Bentley Furingeat Billy Strings — “High Note”

Jelly Roll With Lainey Wilson — “Save Me”

Vince Gill & Paul Franklin — “Kissing Your Picture (Is So Cold)”

Zach Bryan Featuring Kacey Musgraves — “I Remember Everything” Best Country Song Brandy Clark — “Buried”

Chris Stapleton — “White Horse”

Morgan Wallen — “Last Night”

Tyler Childers — “In Your Love”

Zach Bryan Featuring Kacey Musgraves — “I Remember Everything”

Best Country Album Brothers Osborne — Brothers Osborne

Kelsea Ballerini — Rolling Up the Welcome Mat

Lainey Wilson — Bell Bottom Country

Tyler Childers — Rustin’ in the Rain

Zach Bryan — Zach Bryan Best American Roots Performance Allison Russell — “Eve Was Black”

Blind Boys of Alabama — “Heaven Help Us All”

Jon Batiste — “Butterfly”

Madison Cunningham — “Inventing the Wheel”

Rhiannon Giddens — “You Louisiana Man”

Best Americana Performance Allison Russell — “The Returner”

Blind Boys of Alabama — “Friendship”

Brandy Clark Featuring Brandi Carlile — “Dear Insecurity”

Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit — “King of Oklahoma”

Tyler Childers — “Help Me Make It Through the Night” Best American Roots Song Allison Russell — “The Returner”

Billy Strings Featuring Willie Nelson — “California Sober”

Brandy Clark Featuring Brandi Carlile — “Dear Insecurity”

Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit — “Cast Iron Skillet”

The War and Treaty — “Blank Page”

Best Americana Album Allison Russell — The Returner

Brandy Clark — Brandy Clark

Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit — Weathervanes

Rodney Crowell — The Chicago Sessions

Rhiannon Giddens — You’re the One Best Bluegrass Album Billy Strings — Me/And/Dad

Michael Cleveland — Lovin’ of the Game

Mighty Poplar — Mighty Poplar

Molly Tuttle & Golden Highway — City of Gold

Sam Bush — Radio John: Songs of John Hartford

Willie Nelson — Bluegrass

Best Traditional Blues Album Bobby Rush — All My Love for You

Eric Bibb — Ridin’

John Primer — Teardrops for Magic Slim Live at Rosa’s Lounge

Mr. Sipp — The Soul Side of Sipp

Tracy Nelson — Life Don’t Miss Nobody Best Contemporary Blues Album Bettye LaVette — LaVette!

Christone “Kingfish” Ingram — Live in London

Larkin Poe — Blood Harmony

Ruthie Foster — Healing Time

Samantha Fish and Jesse Dayton — Death Wish Blues

Best Folk Album Dom Flemons — Traveling Wildfire

Joni Mitchell — Joni Mitchell at Newport (Live)

The Milk Carton Kids — I Only See the Moon

Nickel Creek — Celebrants

Old Crow Medicine Show — Jubilee

Paul Simon — Psalms

Rufus Wainwright — Folkocracy Best Regional Roots Music Album Buckwheat Zydeco Jr. & The Legendary Ils Sont Partis Band — New Beginnings

Dwayne Dopsie & The Zydeco Hellraisers — Live At The 2023 New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival

Lost Bayou Ramblers & Louisiana Philharmonic Orchestra — Live: Orpheum Theater Nola

New Breed Bass Band — Made in New Orleans

New Orleans Nightcrawlers — Too Much to Hold

The Rumble Feature Chief Joseph Boudreaux Jr. — Live at the Maple Leaf

Best Gospel Performance/Song Erica Campbell — “Feel Alright (Blessed)”

Melvin Crispell III — “God Is”

Kirk Franklin — “All Things”

Stanley Brown Featuring Hezekiah Walker, Kierra Sheard & Karen Clark Sheard — “God Is Good”

Zacardi Cortez — “Lord Do It for Me (Live)” Best Contemporary Christian Music Performance/Song Blessing Offor — “Believe”

Cody Carnes — “Firm Foundation (He Won’t) (Live)”

For King & Country Featuring Jordin Sparks — “Love Me Like I Am”

Lauren Daigle — “Thank God I Do”

Lecrae & Tasha Cobbs Leonard — “Your Power”

Maverick City Music, Chandler Moore & Naomi Raine — “God Problems”

Best Gospel Album Erica Campbell — I Love You

Maverick City Music — The Maverick Way

Jonathan McReynolds — My Truth

Tasha Cobbs Leonard — Hymns (Live)

Tye Tribbett — All Things New: Live in Orlando Best Contemporary Christian Music Album Blessing Offor — My Tribe

Da’ T.R.U.T.H. — Emanuel

Lauren Daigle — Lauren Daigle

Lecrae — Church Clothes 4

Phil Wickham — I Believe

Best Roots Gospel Album The Blackwood Brothers Quartet — Tribute to the King

Blind Boys of Alabama — Echoes of the South

Becky Isaacs Bowman — Songs That Pulled Me Through the Tough Times

Brian Free & Assurance — Meet Me at the Cross

Gaither Vocal Band — Shine: The Darker the Night the Brighter the Light Best Latin Pop Album AleMor — Beautiful Humans, Vol. 1

Gaby Moreno — X Mi (Vol. 1)

Maluma — Don Juan

Pablo Alborán — La Cuarta Hoja

Paula Arenas — A Ciegas

Pedro Capó — La Neta

Best Música Urbana Album Karol G — Mañana Será Bonito

Rauw Alejandro — Saturno

Tainy — Data Best Latin Rock or Alternative Album Cabra — Martínez

Diamante Eléctrico — Leche de Tigre

Fito Paez — EADDA9223

Juanes — Vida Cotidiana

Natalia Lafourcade — De Todas las Flores

Best Música Mexicana Album (Including Tejano) Ana Bárbara — Bordado a Mano

Flor de Toloache — Motherflower

Lila Downs — La Sánchez

Lupita Infante — Amor Como en las Películas de Antes

Peso Pluma — Génesis Best Tropical Latin Album Carlos Vives — Escalona Nunca Se Había Grabado Así

Grupo Niche y Orquesta Sinfónica Nacional de Colombia — Niche Sinfónico

Luis Figueroa — Voy a Ti

Omara Portuondo — Vida

Rubén Blades con Roberto Delgado & Orquesta — Siembra: 45° Aniversario (En Vivo en el Coliseo de Puerto Rico, 14 de Mayo 2022)

Tony Succar, Mimy Succar — Mimy & Tony

Best Global Music Performance Arooj Aftab, Vijay Iyer & Shahzad Ismaily — Shadow Forces

Béla Fleck, Edgar Meyer & Zakir Hussain Featuring Rakesh Chaurasia — Pashto

Burna Boy — Alone

Davido — Feel

Falu & Gaurav Shah (Featuring PM Narendra Modi) — Abundance in Millets

Ibrahim Maalouf Featuring Cimafunk & Tank and the Bangas — Todo Colores

Silvana Estrada — Milagro y Disastre Best African Music Performance Asake & Olamide — Amapiano

Ayra Starr — Rush

Burna Boy — City Boys

Davido Featuring Musa Keys — Unavailable

Tyla — Water

Best Global Music Album Bokanté — History

Burna Boy — I Told Them…

Davido — Timeless

Shakti — This Moment

Susana Baca — Epifanías Best Reggae Album Buju Banton — Born for Greatness

Beenie Man — Simma

Burning Spear — No Destroyer

Collie Buddz — Cali Roots Riddim 2023

Julian Marley & Antaeus — Colors of Royal

Best New Age, Ambient, or Chant Album Carla Patullo Featuring Tonality and The Scorchio Quartet — So She Howls

David Darling & Hans Christian — Ocean Dreaming Ocean

Kirsten Agresta-Copely — Aquamarine

Omar Akram — Moments of Beauty

Ólafur Arnalds — Some Kind of Peace (Piano Reworks) Best Children’s Music Album Andrew & Polly — Ahhhhh!

DJ Willy Wow! — Hip Hope for Kids!

Pierce Freelon & Nnenna Freelon — Ancestars

Uncle Jumbo — Taste the Sky

123 Andrés — We Grow Together Preschool Songs

Best Comedy Album Chris Rock — Selective Outrage

Dave Chappelle — What’s in a Name?

Sarah Silverman — Someone You Love

Trevor Noah — I Wish You Would

Wanda Sykes — I’m An Entertainer Best Audio Book, Narration, and Storytelling Recording Meryl Streep — Big Tree

Michelle Obama — The Light We Carry: Overcoming in Uncertain Times

Rick Rubin — The Creative Act: A Way of Being

Senator Bernie Sanders — It’s OK to Be Angry About Capitalism

William Shatner — Boldly Go: Reflections on a Life of Awe and Wonder

Best Compilation Soundtrack for Visual Media Daisy Jones & the Six — Aurora

Various Artists — Barbie The Album

Various Artists — Black Panther: Wakanda Forever — Music From and Inspired By

Various Artists — Guardians of the Galaxy, Vol. 3: Awesome Mix, Vol. 3

“Weird Al” Yankovic — Weird: The Al Yankovic Story Best Score Soundtrack for Visual Media (Includes Film and Television) John Williams — The Fabelmans

John Williams — Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny

Ludwig Göransson — Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Ludwig Göransson — Oppenheimer

Mark Ronson & Andrew Wyatt — Barbie

Best Score Soundtrack for Video Games and Other Interactive Media Bear McCreary — God of War Ragnarök

Jess Serro, Tripod & Austin Wintory — Stray Gods: The Roleplaying Musical

Peter Murray, J Scott Rakozy & Chuck E. Myers “Sea” — Hogwarts Legacy

Sarah Schachner — Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II

Stephen Barton & Gordy Haab — Star Wars Jedi: Survivor Best Song Written for Visual Media Billie Eilish — “What Was I Made For?” (From the Motion Picture Barbie)

Dua Lipa — “Dance the Night” (From Barbie the Album)

Nicki Minaj & Ice Spice Featuring Aqua — “Barbie World” (From Barbie the Album)

Rihanna — “Lift Me Up” (From Black Panther: Wakanda Forever — Music From and Inspired By)

Ryan Gosling — “I’m Just Ken” (From “Barbie the Album”)

Best Music Video The Beatles — “I’m Only Sleeping”

Billie Eilish — “What Was I Made For” (From the Motion Picture Barbie)

Kendrick Lamar — “Count Me Out”

Troye Sivan — “Rush”

Tyler Childers — “In Your Love” Best Music Film David Bowie — Moonage Daydream

Kendrick Lamar — Live From Paris, the Big Steppers Tour

Lewis Capaldi — How I’m Feeling Now

Little Richard — I Am Everything

Tupac Shakur — Dear Mama

Best Recording Package The Arcs — Eletrophonic Chronic

Brad Breeck — Gravity Falls

Caroline Rose — The Art of Forgetting

Dry Cleaning — Stumpwork

Ensemble Cadenza 21′ — Cadenza 21′

Leaf Yeh — Migration Best Boxed or Special Limited Edition Package Bo Burnham — Inside: Deluxe Box Set

Lou Reed — Words & Music, May 1965 — Deluxe Edition

Neutral Milk Hotel — The Collected Works of Neutral Milk Hotel

Ngọt — Gieo

Various Artists — For the Birds: The Birdsong Project

Best Album Notes Howdy Glenn — I Can Almost See Houston

Iftin Band — Mogadishu’s Finest: The Al Uruba Sessions

John Coltrane — Evenings at the Village Gate: John Coltrane With Eric Dolphy (Live)

Various Artists — Playing for the Man at the Door: Field Recordings from the Collection of Mack McCormick, 1958–1971

Various Artists — Written in Their Soul: The Stax Songwriter Demos Best Historical Album Bob Dylan — Fragments — Time Out Of Mind Sessions (1996-1997): The Bootleg Series, Vol. 17

Lou Reed — Words & Music, May 1965 — Deluxe Edition

Various Artists — The Moaninest Moan of Them All: The Jazz Saxophone of Loren McMurray, 1920-1922

Various Artists — Playing for the Man at the Door: Field Recordings from the Collection of Mack McCormick, 1958–1971

Various Artists — Written in Their Soul: The Stax Songwriter Demos

Best Engineered Album, Non-Classical Bokanté — History

Boygenius — The Record

Caroline Polachek — Desire, I Want to Turn Into You

Feist — Multitudes

Victoria Monét — Jaguar II Best Engineered Album, Classical Gustavo Dudamel, Anne Akiko Meyers, Gustavo Castillo & Los Angeles Philharmonic — Fandango

Manfred Honeck & Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra — Tchaikovsky: Symphony No. 5 & Schulhoff: Five Pieces

Mehmet Ali Sanlikol, George Lernis & A Far Cry — Sanlikol: A Gentleman of Istanbul — Symphony for Strings, Percussion, Piano, Oud, Ney & Tenor

Riccardo Muti & Chicago Symphony Orchestra — Contemporary American Composers

Shara Nova & A Far Cry — The Blue Hour

Producer of the Year, Classical Brian Pidgeon

David Frost

Dmitriy Lipay

Elaine Martone

Morten Lindberg Best Remixed Recording Depeche Mode — “Wagging Tongue (Wet Leg Remix)”

Gorillaz Featuring Tame Impala & Bootie Brown — “New Gold (Dom Dolla Remix)”

Lane 8 — “Reviver (Totally Enormous Extinct Dinosaurs Remix)”

Mariah Carey — “Workin’ Hard (Terry Hunter Remix)”

Turnstile & BadBadNotGood Featuring Blood Orange — “Alien Love Call”

Best Immersive Audio Album Alicia Keys — The Diary of Alicia Keys

Bear McCreary — God of War Ragnarök (Original Soundtrack)

George Strait — Blue Clear Sky

Madison Beer — Silence Between Songs

Ryan Ylyate — Act 3 (Immersive Edition) Best Instrumental Composition Béla Fleck, Edgar Meyer & Zakir Hussain Featuring Rakesh Chaurasia — “Motion”

John Williams — “Helena’s Theme”

Lakecia Benjamin Feuringat Angela Davis — “Amerikkan Skin”

Ludwig Göransson — “Can You Hear the Music”

Quartet San Francisco Featuring Gordon Goodwin’s Big Phat Band — “Cutey and the Dragon”

Best Arrangement, Instrumental or A Cappella Hilario Duran and His Latin Jazz Big Band Featuring Paquito D’Rivera — “I Remember Mingus”

Just 6 — “Angels We Have Heard on High”

Ludwig Göransson — “Can You Hear the Music”

The String Revolution Featuring Tommy Emmanuel — “Folsom Prison Blues”

Wednesday Addams — “Paint It Black” Best Arrangement, Instruments and Vocals Cécile McLorin Salvant — “Fenestra”

Maria Mendes Featuring John Beasley & Metropole Orkest — “Com Que Voz (Live)”

Patti Austin Featuring Gordon Goodwin’s Big Phat Band — “April in Paris”

Säje Featuring Jacob Collier — “In the Wee Small Hours of the Morning”

Samara Joy — “Lush Life”

Best Orchestral Performance Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra — “Scriabin: Symphony No. 2; The Poem of Ecstasy”

Los Angeles Philharmonic — “Adès: Dante”

Netherlands Radio Philharmonic Orchestra — “Bartók: Concerto for Orchestra; Four Pieces”

The Philadelphia Orchestra — “Price: Symphony No. 4; Dawson: Negro Folk Symphony”

San Francisco Symphony — “Stravinsky: The Rite of Spring” Best Opera Recording The Metropolitan Opera Orchestra; The Metropolitan Opera Chorus — Blanchard: Champion

Boston Modern Orchestra Project & Odyssey Opera Chorus — Corigliano: The Lord of Cries

The Dime Museum; Isaura String Quartet — Little: Black Lodge

Best Choral Performance The Clarion Choir — “Rachmaninoff: All-Night Vigil”

The Crossing — “Carols After a Plague”

Miró Quartet; Conspirare — “The House of Belonging”

San Francisco Symphony Chorus — “Ligeti: Lux Aeterna”

Uusinta Ensemble; Helsinki Chamber Choir — “Saariaho: Reconnaissance” Best Chamber Music/Small Ensemble Performance Anthony McGill & Pacifica Quartet — “American Stories”

Catalyst Quartet — “Uncovered, Vol. 3: Coleridge-Taylor Perkinson, William Grant Still & George Walker”

Roomful of Teeth — “Rough Magic”

Third Coast Percussion — “Between Breaths”

Yo-Yo Ma, Emanuel Ax & Leonidas Kavakos — “Beethoven for Three: Symphony No. 6, ‘Pastorale’ and Op. 1, No. 3”

Best Classical Instrumental Solo Andy Akiho — “Akiho: Cylinders”

Curtis Stewart — “Of Love”

Louisville Orchestra — “The American Project”

Robert Black — “Adams, John Luther: Darkness and Scattered Light”

Seth Parker Woods — “Difficult Grace” Best Classical Solo Vocal Album Reginald Mobley, soloist; Baptiste Trotignon, pianist — Because

Julia Bullock, soloist; Christian Reif, conductor (Philharmonia Orchestra) — Walking in the Dark

Karim Sulayman, soloist; Sean Shibe, accompanist — Broken Branches

Laura Strickling, soloist; Daniel Schlosberg, pianist — 40@40

Lawrence Brownlee, soloist; Kevin J. Miller, pianist — Rising