(Possible spoilers for The Boys will be found below.)

Way back in 2020, The Boys‘ second season briefly introduced Cindy as a massively powerful and incredibly dangerous Supe. The character appeared only in the sixth episode, “The Bloody Doors Off,” and was last seen hitchhiking away from Vought’s Sage Grove psychiatric facility after (somehow) being kept under lock and key until being set loose during the Lamplighter chaos. The audience then witnessed telekinetic powers, which — along with the hairstyle — were not unlike those of Seven on Stranger Things. Cindy can also pop people’s heads and is invulnerable to bullets. Could this patient rival Homelander in strength? Probably.

Since Cindy’s escape from the facility, however, actor Ess Hödlmoser has not been seen onscreen, and questions have persisted since you’d think that Vought would want to capture Cindy or use those powers as an asset. What gives? Following the second season finale, GamesRadar noted that showrunner Eric Kripke did a Q & A session where he fielded questions on Cindy’s whereabouts, and Kripke did not shy away: “Cindy’s out there, man.”

He wasn’t done yet: “Look, when you’re running a show it’s just always smart to just plant little landmines everywhere that you can go back to and use, and Cindy will return.” When will this happen? “I’m not entirely sure when, but before this show is over you will see Cindy again.”

Well, Cindy didn’t surface in The Boys third season or Gen V, and the show is now in the thick of a fourth season. This Supe has not, however, been forgotten by viewers, who have been airing their curiosity over whether Cindy was possibly a head-popping “scapegoat” to cover for Claudia Doumit’s antics or a mere “red herring” that has been abandoned after a single outing. Another Redditor isn’t buying a simple disappearance: “You mean to tell me one of the most unstable and powerful Supe in the series has been forgotten about by both Vought and the Boys huh?”

Of course, some viewers joked that Cindy has been busy filming the final season of Stranger Things, which has been taking forever, so give this Supe a break. In short, there is no shortage of fans who would like to see this character come back and wreak some havoc.

At the moment, however, there is plenty more of The Boys to come (three more fourth-season episodes and an entire fifth season), and Kripke hasn’t indicated that he will reneg on his promise to return this “little landmine” to the screen. As the wait continues, we can look forward to the next episode, “Dirty Business,” which will arrive late evening on Wednesday, July 3.