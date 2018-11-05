Rick Grimes’ Exit From The ‘The Walking Dead,’ Explained

AMC

(Spoilers from AMC’s The Walking Dead will be found below.)

This post is for those who may have stopped watching The Walking Dead and want to know how Rick exited from the series, or for those who are still watching The Walking Dead and simply want to understand what the hell happened at the end of Andrew Lincoln’s final episode, “What Comes After.” Unfortunately, while we’re happy to provide the answer to the first question, we are left scratching our head about the ending, though we do have some information and a couple of theories.

In last week’s episode, in a callback to the pilot episode of The Walking Dead, Rick fell off his horse and landed in a pile of concrete and a piece of rebar punctured him through the stomach. This week’s episode begins with him still lying on the rebar with two hordes of zombies converging upon him. Using his belt and wrapping it around rebar above him, Rick manages to pull himself free of the rebar, though he experiences considerable pain. He also escapes the zombies, jumps on his horse, and slowly makes his way back to the camp.

There, Rick discovers that a number of people are dead. He picks off a few zombies with a gun he finds, and then he stumbles bleeding back toward a bridge the Saviors had been building. The hope is that the weight of the zombie horde will cause the bridge to collapse and the zombies will fall into the river. Unfortunately, the bridge holds. Maggie, Michonne, Daryl and others arrive, but they can’t get through the zombies and to Rick to rescue him. Daryl manages to kill several zombies with his bow and arrow from a distance before they kill Rick. In the meantime, Rick shoots at a box of dynamite on the bridge, blowing it up along with himself, saving Alexandria in the process.