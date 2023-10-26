What Is ‘Burning Betrayal’ About On Netflix?

Netflix just dropped its latest erotic thriller, Burning Betrayal, and already, the Brazilian film has the makings of being the next raunchy hit for the streaming platform à la 365 Days.

According to Tudum, the film directed by Diego Freitas is described as a “stylish thriller driven by a bold sexual adventure.” Burning Betrayal centers on Babi, a scorned woman who’s just learned the love of her life has been cheating on her for years. However, the revelation sets her on a path towards a new lover, Marco, who could be the passionate partner she’s needed or something else entirely.

Like 365 Days, Burning Betrayal reportedly features several sex scenes that “border on the pornographic,” according to Decider, so bring the popcorn.

Here’s the official synopsis:

Sometimes your unconscious desires have a way of pointing you to truths hiding in plain sight. When Babi (Giovanna Lancellotti), a successful accountant, learns that her fiancé’s been cheating on her, she’s furious, devastated, and has no choice but to start over: She gets back on her motorcycle, joins a bike club, and dyes her hair dark. Meanwhile, she crosses paths with Marco (Leandro Limo) — or, as she privately nicknames him, “the hot judge” — and suddenly she’s swept into a torrid affair. But is there more to her new paramour than meets the eye?

Burning Betrayal is available for streaming on Netflix.