‘He Wears Underwear During Sex’: Reddit Users Share Their Most George Costanza-Esque Breakup Stories

“It’s not you, it’s me.” Perhaps no character in TV history was as quirky as George Costanza. The man once broke up with a woman because her phone messages were too long. He’s inspired others in the real world too. Check out these responses in a reddit thread titled, “What is the most George Constanza-esque reason you broke up with someone?”
Mustard fetish girl (via callmesnake13)
She was putting mustard on her fries by applying it to her hand first and then rubbing it all over the fries. Then she licked the mustard off her hand. You would never ever think she would do this by looking at her or speaking to her.
The Cookie Monster (via CloudJockey)
I dated this girl who was the loudest eater I ever met. She constantly chewed with her mouth open and smacked her lips. God forbid if she really liked it, then there came a litany of mmms and noms as well. It was like dating the fucking cookie monster.
The 34 day relationship (via shakeyjake)
I was 4 days before my birthday and she said she was going to get me a gift. I knew I couldn’t break up with her for at least 30 days after accepting her gift and I wasn’t willing to make a 34 day commitment to the relationship.
That’s not how you make love (via oOorangemoon)
he didn’t take off his underwear during sex
ever
I never asked why because it was so awkward that I felt like I couldn’t. he would get as far as the ankles or the knees.
once I almost applauded bc he took them off when I gave him head…
then, I realized they were still on.
How is this girl still alive? (via braffination)
She refused to eat anything besides chicken nuggets and french fries. No substitutions. Not chicken tenders. Not chicken strips. If we went somewhere without nuggets and fries she would just order a Coke and watch me eat.
I once made the mistake of cooking dinner for her. She took one bite and asked if I would be offended if she ran to McDonalds to get nugs/fries.
There were a host of other reasons, but that was a big factor.
It’s like making love to your mom (via bobrobertsonson)
She wore the same deodorant as my mother does.
A spoonful of sugar (via viperh)
She put the spoon into the sugar jar after stirring her coffee. Would leave clumps of coffee sugar.
The girl who talked too much (via I_Say_I_Say)
She would constantly say the names of the stores we passed by while driving.
Jiffy Lube. Huh, a Spencers. Gym-boooo-ree (that’s how she would say it)
Is that a thing? (via thelazerbeast)
She walked like a T. Rex
The girl who sucked at karaoke (via geekstorm)
She would sing along with songs that were playing on the radio, but with a delay of .5 seconds, like she knew the tune, but didn’t know the words until she HEARD them. It got SO annoying, SO quickly. Nope.
A freakin’ parallelogram? (via Unclebergs)
Her mouth made a trapezoid when she talked…
The oral violator (via AbeLincolnsBallsack)
Every time I yawned she thought it hilarious if she stuck her finger in my open mouth. I could never relax…always had to be prepared for oral violation
Ew, just ew (via LetsBurnThings)
She drank beer from a can through a straw. Not the only reason we broke up, but that was the straw that broke it.
I broke up with a girl because she talked baby talk to her cat. Constantly.
The loud eater sounds a bit like the woman who enjoyed the risotto.
I broke up with a girl because she did this weird Charlie Brown-esque smile in every picture/snapchat she sent me. Never used her teeth for smiling. It just got to the point where I couldn’t handle it anymore.
I broke up with a girl because she liked putting her tongue in my ear. Like down the canal. It was disgusting.
Pfffttt… these people ought to try getting married. EVERYTHING your spouse does will annoy the fuck out of you.
I dumped a chick in college because she gave me an ultimatum: her or my afro. It was 1992 and Ice Cube was playing on my stereo at the time. How the fuck did she think that was going to go?
Here’s the best one: [www.reddit.com]
I mean, the entire internet writing a Seinfeld episode entitled “The Slow Walker” was great, but this is the best one.
i once broke up with a girl because she cheated on me and destroyed my world.
After the gloom imposed on my lunch break by the Ray Rice piece, this brightened my mood considerably. Things are looking up!
Once broke up with a girl because she wouldn’t eat fish. No allergies or issue with the taste. When she was four years old her older sister had threatened to make her eat her pet goldfish. She was 34 when things ended between us. It annoyed the bejesus out of me.
I once broke up with a girl because she was a complete whore. Ironically enough, I started dating her for the same reason.
Sometimes the only thing worse than a girl who wouldn’t is a girl who would.
I once broke up with a girl because every time we went on a date she feel asleep in the car, sometimes in the middle of conversations, then she acted annoyed when i woke her up
I broke it off with a girl after she kissed my armpits…
Dated a girl who was really attractive but pretty moody. Whatever, she was hot. But what I could not get past was the fact she ate pizza with a knife and fork. Unacceptable.
I’ll add another one:
A girl who used ironic and ignorant seemingly as transitional words. No, it is not ironic that you are craving fast food and there’s a fast food restaurant a block away. Nor is it ignorant that someone disagrees with you for not properly using ironic the correct way. . .
It was over before the the first date had actually ended.
I broke up with a girl once because every time she took a piss and wiped, she would smell the damn toilet paper. Plus she took shits with the door open, smdh.