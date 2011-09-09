What Song Will Play During the Final Scene of ‘Entourage’?

September 11, 2011 will be a day of mourning. Not only will we remember those who lost their lives ten years ago in the attacks on the World Trade Center buildings and those aboard United Airlines flights 77 and 93; we must also come to terms with the fact that there will never be another new episode of “Entourage.”
Here’s what the boys are up to, as of last week’s penultimate episode: Sloan told Eric she’s pregnant with his seed, and that she’s moving to New York and doesn’t want anything from him; Ari is dating a studio executive, but he’s still in love with his ex-wife; Johnny is trying to star in a made-for-TV movie; Turtle is hanging out with A-Rod and becomes a millionaire thanks to Avión; and Vince is in love with Vanity Fair reporter Sophia (Alice Eve), and he asks the guys to make a video compilation of all his old girlfriends telling Sophia how wonderful he is, and presumably lie about how big his dick is.
So really, the message of “Entourage” is: VINCE IS GOD, GOD OF SEX.
That’s an opinion more or less stated in the show’s theme song, “Superhero” by Jane’s Addiction, the only group of people more self-obsessed than Vince & Co. It will be played in the final episode of “Entourage,” just as it has the 95 before it—but what about the all-important final scene, when the gang is inevitably on a hill overlooking Los Angeles? The “Don’t Stop Believin'” scene, as it were. On the next page, I’ve listed five songs that “Entourage” could use (no, thank YOU, Doug Ellin), and please list your choices in the comments section.
9/11/2001=Never Forget, Bro
“My Way”….the Limp Bizkit version, not the Sinatra version. Its more fitting that way.
If it’s Mambo #5, I take back every bad thing I’ve ever said.
I’m guessing INXS because Vince will die of autoerotic asphyxiation
‘Everything’s coming up Roses’ – Ethel Merman
“It’ll all work out” – Tom Petty
“Dirty Rotten Filthy Stinkin’ Rich” – Warrant
“Entourage is still popular, the terrorist won” – the poonTASTIC gap band
“Whoops, I OD’d” by NoFX
(Fingers crossed!)
The classic “I Touch Myself” – Divinyls
“I Gotta Feeling” – The Black Eyed Peas
Asshole – Denis Leary
Pat Benatar – “We Belong”
“Eating is Fun, Eating is Serious” by Chris Burke. It’s a real song.
[www.youtube.com]
“Closing Time” by Semisonic. A terrible song by a terrible band for a terrible show.
@Josh, I’d be pretty pissed to if they used a Morrissey song.
Because I Got High – Afroman
they all wake up in Turtle’s mom’s house after a night of smoking weed and seriously dorito munchidom. The whole show was a dream…Joe Pesci’s you think I’m funny scene is on the tv, thusly spawning the dream that was Ari.
If it’s not a nickelback song I’ll suck ten thousand dicks.
Can Danger live blog the finale?
“Party All the Time” – Eddie Murphy
I much prefer the current (and real) Sofia involved with Vanity Fair.
@el nene: That … That is the correct answer.
Karma Police by Radiohead.
“I’m Too Sexy” – Right Said Fred.
Alice Eve is on “Entourage”? Damn, now I’ve lost respect for her.
“The Funeral” by Band of Horses.
The perfect song to represent white people staring into the sky with wonder about the future.
Vince kills all his friends in a horrible drunk driving accident, Vince Neil-style, and then Motley Crue’s “Dr. Feelgood” starts blasting as he sits crying on the curb and the camera pans away to the LA skyline.
Every Day is Exactly The Same – NIN
*looks at banner pic*
Fool On The Hill – The Beatles
Bros. BROS! (the Bros Anthem)- DG
“Too Many Dicks” – Flight of the Conchords
Obvious pick: Green Day “Good riddance: Time of Your Life”
Surprise choice: [www.youtube.com]
Just to gay it up a bit: Playin W/ The Boys by Kenny Loggins:
[www.youtube.com]
Ya know it’s funny. We’re all here guessing douchey songs to close out the douchiest show ever. Yet if they used a song that I genuinely love, I’d be more offended. I’d rather they use a song I could care less about.
Girl, You Know It’s True
californication
“Hocus Pocus” by Focus!
It didn’t happen to be the theme song to “Queer Eye for the Straight Guy”, did it??
It was “Going to Calfornia” by Led Zeppelin, which of course pins the blame on everyone (women) and everything (alcohol and drugs) but the singer, a.k.a. the Entourage.
@Josh–sums up the series pretty well that “Going to California” plays while two private jets fly *away* from California. Hit the Road, Jack would have been nice.
Steve was right. They used a song I love and I am OUTRAGED! GAH!
@latetotheparty Seriously, I noticed that as well. Flying AWAY from California? That’s like the cinematic equivalent to an “ironic smirk.”