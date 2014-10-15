What Was The Body Count In Last Night’s ‘Sons Of Anarchy’?

Here’s my problem with what’s going on with Gemma Teller in this season of Sons of Anarchy, besides the fact that she’s a horrible monster of a woman who deserves whatever brutal death she is eventually given: Everyone seems to forget all of last season. If you take, like, 30 seconds and reflect back on the events of last year — where Tara faked a pregnancy so that she could pin a miscarriage on Gemma, and where Tara was on the brink of narcing on her husband, and where Gemma threatened her like, every other episode — it wouldn’t take long to put two and two together and realize that Gemma had the motive. Has anyone ever asked her for an alibi? Wasn’t it Unser who told her last season about the impending deal that would’ve spared Tara but sent Jax away? Is that not motive enough? And wasn’t Gemma already raging because Nero had just dumped her? STATE OF MIND. Is it not convenient that Gemma saw one of Lin’s men entering the house? Nobody ever thought to ask, “Oh, hey Gemma! WHAT WERE YOU DOING THERE? Oh, hey, Gemma? WHAT WAS YOUR LAST CONVERSATION WITH TARA LIKE? I mean, considering the fact that you hated her and that she spent all season trying to ensure that you never saw your grandkids again.”
If someone would have just slowed it down and thought about it for five seconds, there’d have never been a reason for the gang war in the first place. AT LEAST 50 people, so far, would’ve been spared their lives.
It’s been a sloppy final season, but that has been the sloppiest plot point.
And what’s the deal with starting the episode with Gemma walking away the morning after Juice held a gun to her head? Sutter just decided to rob us of that entire scene? Instead, we get to see Juice — who is probably four or five hours clear of SAMCRO — drive all the way back Charming to try and strike a deal with the Mayans. YOU ARE SO DUMB, JUICE. Do the Mayans take him up on the deal? No. Do the Mayans kill him? No. The Mayans trade him to SAMCRO so that Jax can kill him. Does Jax do so? When the episode ended, they were walking Juice — who’d been stripped of his cut — presumably to his death. Will next week’s episode begin with Juice walking down a desert road, 12 hours removed from the final scene in last night’s episode? Probably. You know he’s going to survive another week.
Meanwhile, Jax continues to play rival gangs off of each other. After basically eliminating Lin’s group last week, Jax divvied up Lin’s business and turf and parcelled it out to the Aryans (drugs) and the Mayans (guns) and One-Niners (turf). Jax also basically promised to patch in some of the Grim Bastards, who became SAMCRO’s reinforcements. As part of his deal with the Aryans, he traded the execution of Lin in prison for a player to be named later.
The Bastards and SAMCRO also piled up a bunch of August Marks’ men, which not only pleases and gains the trust of Tyler and the One-Niners, but it also makes the Aryans theoretically happy because they get to see a pile of dead black people. Literally.
So what was the body count? Hell, I don’t know. 12-15? Plus the guy that Juice brained in the convenience store hold-up (assuming that guy died).
But don’t bother trying to keep all the alliances with rival gangs straight. It’ll all change next week, anyway.
Meanwhile, to pick up a few loose ends: Can you believe this business about Wendy still being in love with Jax? HE STUCK A HIGHBALL IN HER LEG. You know what, lady? There are some things you don’t forgive. THAT’S ONE OF THEM.
Also, Lea Michele’s role in the episode was about as pointless as Courtney Love’s cameo a few episodes back. Will Courtney Love ever even reappear? Some of these cameos really are the worst.
Elsewhere, Nero pretty much knows that Gemma killed Tara (IT’S NOT THAT HARD TO PIECE TOGETHER, BRUH). Gemma is also scared that Juice is about to rat her out, and now she’s pissed at Unser for using her as his source with Sheriff Jarry. Jarry also took Gemma’s statement about the night that Tara was killed, but clearly didn’t bother to question her about ANY of the details because it’d take all of 3 minutes to poke holes and find inconsistencies in Gemma’s story. Nobody in this goddamn show does police work. WHERE’S BUNK AND MCNULTY WHEN YOU NEED THEM?
Can you believe there are still seven episodes left?
My favorite part was Jax’s conversation with the 9’ers leader:
That plan is ridiculous…1/2 second passes…Ok I’ll go along with your plan.
Because even the smartest black folks on the show (Pope,Marx) cant out smart Mr. Teller. He is a diabolical genius. Hence why the grim bastards and their absurdly loud bikes, will continue in the senseless murder and life risking behavior. On a promise of maybe becoming sons.
@Mandingos_Uncle Not only are those bikes absurdly loud but at least a couple are bright orange too. The perfect motorcycle to take to a drive-by shooting while wearing your colors that advertise your identity and address!
And since the Sons have such a healthy, thriving club with no violence or potential issues with others wanting retribution against them AT ALL. Jax Teller is a paragon of virtuous leadership, indeed. Their PR team is amazing, as there are still apparently people living in Charming despite the incredibly high murder rate of late.
Are we supposed to be glad that the main character of this show was finally able to do business with the Aryans?
I am starting to suspect that you are planting these errors just to troll your commenting readers.
Rowles’d
He’s famous for it.
This season, however, I’m inclined to give him a pass because everything changes so fast and nothing makes a goddamn bit of sense anyway so writing an error-filled recap is really just consistent with the show.
Dustin’s putting as much effort into it as Sutter is.
This was the inevitable stupid filler episode in a final season that’s going to be as long time-wise as a season of Law and Order
This show answers the question:
“how bad can a show be that still is extremely well funded”
Also more Gemma monologuing. Get ready for it folks, she. Will. Never. Die. Her story will eventually unravel and she will go to jail, Jax will die, and the kids will get packed off with the sopranos chick or some random yet TBD. “Because having to go on living without her family” is a fate worse than death for that crone Gemma. And because Sutter would never allow this to end without his wife being needless involved in every episode.
BTW, what do any of these fools think they have to gain by Gemma talking to the police, exactly who are they going to convict on the testimony of a witness that she saw “some Chinese guys” leaving te murder scene? Will any Chinese guys do?
The sloppier the plot the dumber every character has to be.
Sutter will not rest until Katey Sagal wins an Emmy. The last episode will probably just be her sitting at a table drinking can after can of Lone Star and talking to the camera. If that doesn’t work? Gemma gets a spin-off. Maybe her, Tig, and Venus will get an appartment together and hyjinx will insue, like a Three’s Company reboot. Actually, I might watch that.
@ChubbyFunster Here, have some cocaine and tell me more about this show idea of yours.
-FX executive
@ChubbyFunster the last episode will be a 75 minute musical montage with some crappy cover song sung by Katy Segal that ends with Juice and Wendy moving to a farm in the country with Abel and Thomas. Hopefully Tyg and Venus live in Unser’s old trailer out back. I think that’s the best we can hope for at this point.
@festivus_miracle Replace Juice with Chucky and I’m on board
Juice is the fucking worst. However, I’m looking forward to watching him eat Lea Michele’s blueberry danish next week.
I’m VERY much looking forward to the club burning off his SOA tats, more so because they’ll probably just burn off those stupid fucking head tattoos while they’re at it.
In the previews for next week he and Jax are standing by the side of the road and Jax hands him his cut. Not sure what that means but if Juice stays in the gang I demand his head tattoos be burned off.
This season will go nowhere until the last half hour of the last episode when Sutter pulls out a deus ex machina somehow pulling everything neatly together.
“OHH unbeknownst to us, all these people were in on it the whole time conveniently putting a bow on the whole series, all these plans happened off screen!”
@Not Kurt Sutter Jax is manipulating… five gangs at this point? It’s not that implausible that your’e right.
Just a reminder that we’re up to about 4000 dead bodies in this area and no one in charge of solving crimes gives a shit. Like, at all.
It’s amazing that no one reports the hundreds of gunshots they hear each week, cops don’t find bullet cases covered in finger prints, family members don’t start looking for their missing relatives, security cameras don’t exist, No one on the SAMCRO side of a given ambush is ever hit, etc.
And it took Sutter 90 minutes to do all that.Did that storyline really need 90 minutes to pad all that out?
On top of those 50+ murders, this gang war killed one cop, put another in a coma and subjected a 3rd cop (who smokes dope and bangs a biker with no consequence) to a grenade attack. But no big investigation. And the whole “kid with the gun in school” case vs. Jax seems to have dissappeared since last season. On the other hand Sutter got away with a lot of the same loose relationship to reality writing for “The Shield”. Sutter did have a solid plot point with Gemma killing Tara, but he has no idea how to finish it. So let’s have a crazy ass gang war -on logic.
@Enrico Pallazzo, Sheriff Jarry asked Chibs if the club had anything to do with this and he told her “Of course not” What more do you want from her? To ask him “Are you sure?”
Obviously not one person, cop or civilian, gives a shit. Would you ever go to a whorehouse where at least 20 people were murdered? Hey, slap some new paint on it and everything is fine. Popular restaurants close because of a shitty review on yelp, but a whorehouse where a massacre occurred is okay to reopen.
Well, Tig did have a point. Everybody loves pussy.
Uncer is two seconds away from finding out the sons were present when two cops were shot . Uncer may not have much time left. But this whole season is wrong
So the Glee chick, her Dads name was John…..that’s all that was and she had a ciggy for Gemma, UNLESS…..wait for it….Her dad is….JOHN Teller…or not, idk, no fucks left to give…..she looks chunk tho, huh?
Wasn’t her son’s name Jon? I wasn’t really paying attention. She did look a little heavy in the face; surprised me because Lea Michele always struck me as tiny.
Her son and dad were named John. Also, she could try harder to fake smoking.
Haha that was some horrible fake smoking. I have no idea what they talked about in that scene, I was entirely absorbed by that.
How dare Sutter ever complain that this show never won an Emmy, how dare he. His plot lines are convoluted, not true to anything in reality, and when he does get a good story line going it immediately gets abandoned the week after and swept under the rug.
The dialogue is repetitive and lame.
I will say the production value is very good though
@Not Kurt Sutter Sutter wants to have his cake and eat it too. He wants to be put on the level of Mad Men, True Detective, Justified, and the Americans but when he faces the same scrutiny as those shows he refuses to take any responsibility, he deflects saying, “Sepinwall and others continue to bang their heads against a wall, applying a level of analysis that is best reserved for a David Simon show. The Wire, we ain’t, nor do we aspire to be. For the record, SOA is an adrenalized soap opera, it’s bloody pulp fiction with highly complex characters. Often, I think the depth of the characters, the emotionality of the writing and the amazing performances is what confuses critics. Those qualities put the show on par with other great dramas. But then I’ll go and cut the balls off a clown or turn a plot point absurdly upside down and I will most certainly blow something the fuck up. It’s those things that drive critics crazy.” No, dude, it’s not.
I figured out why no crimes are ever solved in Charming. It’s because within two days of a mass murder at a whorehouse the crime scene tape is gone and the owner is allowed in with whoever he wants to patch up the bullet holes, clean off the blood and put in new carpets.
Preserve the what scene? Crime scene? Why would we want to do that; this guy needs to get back in business ASAP and start paying taxes!
That was solid. I’ve enjoyed Tig this season.
‘What, too soon?”
That reminds me of one of my favorite John Mulaney routines: “Chief, we have a pool of the killer’s blood!” “… Gross. NOW BACK TO MY HUNCH!”
I was glad to get back to the race appropriate music. It lets you know exactly what’s going one without having to actually see the TV.
I laugh out loud more at this show than I do any other right now. Some of it is because they’re trying to be funny and some of it is because they’re trying to be serious.
I’d like the last episode to be all the other gangs getting together without the Sons and deciding that shit would be a whole lot better for everyone without the white boys on bikes. Also, at some point are they going to run out of random people to kill? We’re at 50? deaths this season and not a single important person has died yet?? Maybe Colette was important? The random Sons member? Jury’s kid/lover? Even Archer had the balls to kill off Brett in the first episode, granted it was doing what he loved.
I never thought I’d be so bored with so many people getting killed… and yet here we are.
7 more episodes of this? FML.
Best part of the episode was the toast at Diosa. “I’m sorry girls. We made it right though (drinks)” Holy fucking hahahahahahaha. Yea they really evened that score out. 16 dead girls for two chinese guys and the others going to jail. Totally makes things right. /Bro walks into the sunset.
That was great. I had the same reaction. “You made it right? How? How did you make it right?” I laughed so hard my nostrils flared.
My thoughts exactly. No one on this show has any emotions and the ones they do have suck. Tara was about the only one that showed any and we see what happened to that.
Garbage writing
Just came here to say that I cannot physically bring myself to watch this show anymore. Like, when I sit around my house and decide what On-demand shows to watch I see SOA, which I watched from the pilot until the second episode of this season and my body just physically cannot bring myself to view this shitstorm anymore. I feel like a classic has been shit on.
I couldn’t agree more with the guest spot last night, Lea Michelle brought nothing to the table besides something for Gemma to do while she waited for Unser & Wendy….unless of course her saying that her kid’s name was John which was her dad’s name who could end up being John Teller the guy that basically got alot of chicks pregnant back in the day before getting killed. If not I hope they stop with the guest spots before the final 7 episodes but they won’t the Courtney Love was pointless unless she’s returning and whomever else is left to appear.
Also I figured they’d have Wendy admit to having something for Nero instead of Jax since she’s been spending time with Nero more even laying her head on him on the last episode taking a nap you’d think there be something there even at the end of this episode they were both staring at one another while Gemma was worried Juice would tell Jax about what happened to Tara. They’ll likely torture Juice on the next episode until he finally reveals that he was there the night Tara died and say Gemma had done it thus finally putting the things in motion for her demise or not demise knowing Sutter will never kill off his wife and she’ll die alone in prison.
If you watched the preview Juice gets his cut back in the next episode. Jax uses him as another willing pawn.
Why wouldn’t Juice just say “Hey, you’re going to kill me anyway so by the way your mom, the one who you believe everything she says, no matter how implausible, and on who’s say so you’ve started a war that’s resulted in 50 deaths and the destruction of the club’s primary source of legitimate income, yeah, she’s the one who actually killed your wife.”? What does he have to gain by keeping that little tid-bit to himself?
@horatio exactly, it’s the only card he has left to play. At this point though I think he’s too stupid to play it and I think Gemma’s so worried he might she’s going to spill the beans. I thought she was going to with Nero.
Remember Joel McHale’s guest spot, totally wasted
I’d rather catch up on the last two seasons of Boardwalk Empire, a much better written show by far.
I’ve dog on the final season of Boardwalk because I expect more out of it.
I dog on SOA’s final season because it’s as awful as I expected.
I don’t know what’s worse.
Sutter is writing what he thinks is “meaty” dialogue but really it’s just words to pad. You’re not winning an Emmy for this crap. That ship sailed after Season 2.
The upcoming convoluted storyline is rather obvious. Juice becomes “brave” and dies facing fear and after telling him all Jax gives him a “noble” death. Jax allows Gemma to sway in the breeze to get rid of Lin. Nero and Jax face off over Gemma.
I can read Sutter’s mind: Gemma escapes it all clean due to conflicting stories and gaping plot holes regarding the law, probably with some Juice evidence thrown in to convolute. Lin’s dead so there’s no need to go further. Last scene: Jackson kills Abel as Gemma screams in horror. Circle of life.
Who’s Jackson? Do you mean Thomas kills Abel? I’m serious, I’m not even sure who these fucking kids are anymore.
yeah the other “well adjusted” kid. He’s become such a nobody I forgot his name.
I’m almost to the point of hate watching after Season 3
I think you mean Abel kills Thomas. Though he needs a little practice with that hammer first.
Look at the flowers Abel.
Tig: “Wow! Did you know that Kiki offered a mint-flavored blow job?”
Jax: “We’re looking for outstanding balances, dick head.”
And thats why I keep watching this show…
“Guys’ll do anything for pussy. We could’ve left the bodies here and they’d still come in”
“What, too soon?”
That whole starting few paragraphs about how aggravating it is that no one thought to question Gemma’s story is precisely why I am not watching until/if Gemma dies. Pisses me off to no end how often she has screwed the club because of her lies and her obsessions. I need to know that Gemma is going to die in order to put up with this stupidity.
Something I’ve noticed this year that might have been there in the past but I didn’t see it but is bothering me now: Every scene with Jax he lights a cigarette, takes a puff or two, then stubs it out. That guy is wasting so much club money on cigarettes.
Oh and Gemma is horrible. They need more scenes with Abel to keep us forgetting how bad Katey Sagal and the Gemma storyline is.
And for Sutter’s next insane magic trick…Courtney Love is Gemma’s mom!!!
Maybe Lea Michelle will end up being Jax’s half sister and he’ll end up plowing her like he almost did with the Irish half sister.
Question
Jax is on parole of some sort, right? How can he waltz into prisons and openly consort with other known felons? Or has he just done all his time, no parole?
I think, and don’t quote me on this, he’s done with whatever parole he was on at the start of Season 4. He’s been back inside two more times since, once when Opie died and then after Tara was killed, but I think he was released both times without charges, (because Charming), and therefore wouldn’t have parole.
On the other hand he’s the head of a motorcycle gang known to be involved in gun-running, murder, prostitution and drugs so yeah, I would think it would be a little harder to get a prison meeting than normal. Maybe he uses an alias. “Jax Teller? No no, my name is Tax Jeller. I see the confusion though.” “Oh very sorry sir, please, right this way to your meeting with the head of the Aryan Nations.”
This is Sutterland, Where Jax and Gemma do whatever the fuck they want. No consequences needed.
The Sutter system of writing
S- Show a storyline going a certain way in one episode
U- Utterly obliterate that storyline and make it seem as if that never happened in the next ep
T-Total deviation from realism and show cause and effects that could never actually unfold
T-Tell characters to develop idiosyncrasies like nostril flaring, bro walks, long hugs, that would never happen with sociopathic criminals in real life
E- Eliminate any type of realness or logic, as well as good writing and pesky annoying quality of dialogue
R- Ramble on about “getting made whole”, “Making it right”, “PROOF”, basically destroy a show that was really good for 2 seasons
It’d be great if you’re actually Sutter.
Or the black guys could’ve just floored it and run right through our heroes.
Jax Teller takes more meetings than Don Draper.
And he is able to seemingly resolve lingering conflict with a few half assed lies and assurances that he’s gonna “make it right, bro” (Punctuated with bro hugs)
He really missed his calling. We could send him to the Middle East and he could bro hug peace into the region.
Grading each Season
1-Really Good
2-Great
3-Not bad
4-Eh
5-Absolute fucking garbage
6-Not terrible
7-Does not make any sense whatsoever
3 was the worst…just the absolute worst. 5 was a waste of time due to everything you see being a lie….that has now been forgotten about. (Where’s Machete and Aceveda anyway)
“Eh” is a little generous for 4, which had the worst cop-out of a season finale ever.
Disagree. 3 had a fantastic finale.
Yeah Trejo and Acaveda’s characters were completely abandoned as well as their sub plot of them being CIA agents.
What happened to Lincoln Potter from season 4?
What gives Sutter this sanctimony where he thinks he’s deserving of awards that Breaking Bad didnt even win for a few years and I think we can all agree here that Breaking Bad is a few notches above this show.
3 was saved by the season finale, (last two episodes if memory serves) and 4 was killed by its ending. I honestly don’t remember whether I liked the rest of 4 or not because the ending was such garbage. 5 was terrible and 6 was heading that way and then Donal Logue left and Sutter scrambled his way to a decent season. Makes me think he’s better when he doesn’t have the time to create convoluted scenarios that have no relationship at all to reality.
Season 5: The Quest For Proof.
Proof that Clay was using those 3 new SAMCRO guys to overthrow Jax. Jax spending 6 episodes to prove what everyone already knew, Bobby leaves the club to save Clay to stop Jax from destroying the club which does not make any sense especially when they kill Clay in the next Season. After season 3 this show stopped making sense
i endorse these rankings.
Three was redeemed by the finale, which I think is one of my favorite episodes of a television show of all time. But Jesus Christ do I hate season four. It would have been less insulting if Kurt Sutter had just not had a finale and said, “the last twelve hours meant dick” and then jerked off on a pile of money for an hour.
Next week’s dialogue
Marks: Jax who put those bodies next to my factory!!!!!
Jax: Wasn’t us bro
Marks: OK, cool, (long lingering shot of Marks in the back seat of his car as his tinted window rolls up)
Marks, thinking to himself (“I think you’re lying. If only I had PROOF…”
@Stonecutter, now you’re just talking common sense. We can’t have that.
I was wondering why Marks’ guys in the cars stopped instead of plowing through the sea of motorcycles BEFORE getting out for the gunfight. At least they could have taken a few bikers out to begin with and improved their odds. Seriously, If I’m in a 4000 pound car, I’m not going to let a few motorcycles slow me down ESPECIALLY when it’s obvious that they’re hostiles. That, to me, was almost as implausible as everybody believing Gemma’s “I saw two Chinese leaving Tara’s house!” story.
Speaking of which, how would Gemma’s statement be helpful in pinning Tara’s murder on LIn anyways? It’s already being seen as a given that somehow this will put Lin away? Uh, because the guys Gemma “saw” were Chinese?
So, now we also know Lin is being set up to be murdered in Jail, and we’re pretty sure that the officer that survived the shooting will be a target too. Doesn’t Protective Custody exist in this universe?
Someone With Sense: “She barely survived a shooting which killed another officer, and is the only person who could tell us who is responsible for it. Should we post a guard or something?”
Sheriff Jarry: “Nah, Unser will check in on her every few hours”
I’m on the fence if Lea will come into play again later on in the season. Gemma straight up told her that “I was responsible for [Tara]”, and I kept waiting for people to be left alone with her so she’d inadvertently spill the beans while offering her condolences. Maybe Jax stops in one day and she lets it slip. Then Jax will nostril flare and whisper “Jesus Christ.”
Anyone else getting siick of the show portraying Bobby as some wise moral compass that can relate to any type of character? He’s blindly following a psychopath (a misled psycho in Jax) on a false quest for revenge.
Oh look at the way he slowly walks out of a room holding a cup of coffee, he’s a skumbag just like the rest of them who was more loyal to Clay than Jax even after he knew Clay killed John Teller
But he does a great Elvis impersonation.
Bobby is fucking killing me…He’s, HE’S JUST TO DAMN FAT…..ugh, watching his belt struggle, his pants defying gravity, his fats roll stench leaking through my TV…I want him dead….not by a bullet or gang war….but of fatness….massive heart attack, can’t dodge a incoming vehicle, drowning in Ranch….whatever………There, I said it….I loathe fatfat. Bobby
Bobby gets at least three eye rolls from me per episode.
“HE STUCK A HIGHBALL IN HER LEG”
Speedball?
Yeah, a Highball is a cocktail such as a Whiskey/Coke, a Moscow Mule, a Cubra Libre, or a Scotch and Soda.
I know Jax didn’t stick a needle with a syringe full of a Gin and Tonic in Wendy’s leg.
It was at least heroin. A Speedball is heroin and cocaine. So, this has to be another classic Rowles screw-up.
When Kurt Sutter paints himself into a corner, he just walks straight out of the room right over the paint, then insists he didn’t paint himself into a corner.
I really liked last season, and now I’m just irritated that this season is dragggggggging.
The fact that the entire crux of this season is based on Jax’s inexplicably believing Gemma’s story with no evidence to support it is goddamn mind-bending.
It’s an insult to the viewers.
Wendy “still loving Jax” is so forced in it was laughable.
Also, can we talk about how Jax’s kids have been a catalyst for so much of the story over the seasons and their depiction of his relationship with them is awful? Once every three episodes they start the musical montage intro with Abel sitting on his lap eating cheerios and we’re supposed to buy that they’re like his end-all be-all motivation in life?
as a black guy its pretty hard to watch this show sometimes