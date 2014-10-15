What Was The Body Count In Last Night’s ‘Sons Of Anarchy’?

Here’s my problem with what’s going on with Gemma Teller in this season of Sons of Anarchy, besides the fact that she’s a horrible monster of a woman who deserves whatever brutal death she is eventually given: Everyone seems to forget all of last season. If you take, like, 30 seconds and reflect back on the events of last year — where Tara faked a pregnancy so that she could pin a miscarriage on Gemma, and where Tara was on the brink of narcing on her husband, and where Gemma threatened her like, every other episode — it wouldn’t take long to put two and two together and realize that Gemma had the motive. Has anyone ever asked her for an alibi? Wasn’t it Unser who told her last season about the impending deal that would’ve spared Tara but sent Jax away? Is that not motive enough? And wasn’t Gemma already raging because Nero had just dumped her? STATE OF MIND. Is it not convenient that Gemma saw one of Lin’s men entering the house? Nobody ever thought to ask, “Oh, hey Gemma! WHAT WERE YOU DOING THERE? Oh, hey, Gemma? WHAT WAS YOUR LAST CONVERSATION WITH TARA LIKE? I mean, considering the fact that you hated her and that she spent all season trying to ensure that you never saw your grandkids again.”

If someone would have just slowed it down and thought about it for five seconds, there’d have never been a reason for the gang war in the first place. AT LEAST 50 people, so far, would’ve been spared their lives.

It’s been a sloppy final season, but that has been the sloppiest plot point.

And what’s the deal with starting the episode with Gemma walking away the morning after Juice held a gun to her head? Sutter just decided to rob us of that entire scene? Instead, we get to see Juice — who is probably four or five hours clear of SAMCRO — drive all the way back Charming to try and strike a deal with the Mayans. YOU ARE SO DUMB, JUICE. Do the Mayans take him up on the deal? No. Do the Mayans kill him? No. The Mayans trade him to SAMCRO so that Jax can kill him. Does Jax do so? When the episode ended, they were walking Juice — who’d been stripped of his cut — presumably to his death. Will next week’s episode begin with Juice walking down a desert road, 12 hours removed from the final scene in last night’s episode? Probably. You know he’s going to survive another week.

Meanwhile, Jax continues to play rival gangs off of each other. After basically eliminating Lin’s group last week, Jax divvied up Lin’s business and turf and parcelled it out to the Aryans (drugs) and the Mayans (guns) and One-Niners (turf). Jax also basically promised to patch in some of the Grim Bastards, who became SAMCRO’s reinforcements. As part of his deal with the Aryans, he traded the execution of Lin in prison for a player to be named later.

The Bastards and SAMCRO also piled up a bunch of August Marks’ men, which not only pleases and gains the trust of Tyler and the One-Niners, but it also makes the Aryans theoretically happy because they get to see a pile of dead black people. Literally.

So what was the body count? Hell, I don’t know. 12-15? Plus the guy that Juice brained in the convenience store hold-up (assuming that guy died).

But don’t bother trying to keep all the alliances with rival gangs straight. It’ll all change next week, anyway.

Meanwhile, to pick up a few loose ends: Can you believe this business about Wendy still being in love with Jax? HE STUCK A HIGHBALL IN HER LEG. You know what, lady? There are some things you don’t forgive. THAT’S ONE OF THEM.

Also, Lea Michele’s role in the episode was about as pointless as Courtney Love’s cameo a few episodes back. Will Courtney Love ever even reappear? Some of these cameos really are the worst.

Elsewhere, Nero pretty much knows that Gemma killed Tara (IT’S NOT THAT HARD TO PIECE TOGETHER, BRUH). Gemma is also scared that Juice is about to rat her out, and now she’s pissed at Unser for using her as his source with Sheriff Jarry. Jarry also took Gemma’s statement about the night that Tara was killed, but clearly didn’t bother to question her about ANY of the details because it’d take all of 3 minutes to poke holes and find inconsistencies in Gemma’s story. Nobody in this goddamn show does police work. WHERE’S BUNK AND MCNULTY WHEN YOU NEED THEM?

Can you believe there are still seven episodes left?