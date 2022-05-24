The internet is all Baby Yoda this and Baby Yoda that, but where’s the love for Baby Colin Robinson from What We Do in the Shadows? I mean, sure, maybe he didn’t have the cutest introduction after blasting out of adult Colin Robinson’s corpse, and he looks creepy with an adult’s face on a baby’s body. But energy vampire tykes need love, too. In season four of the terrific vampire comedy, that love (?) will be provided by Laszlo.

FX shared the plot summary for the upcoming season of What We Do in the Shadows with Bloody Disgusting, and it confirms that Baby Colin Robinson will be back. “Laszlo struggles with the question of nature versus nurture as he tries raising Baby Colin to be anything other than an energy vampire,” it reads. “And even Guillermo finds himself on a powerful emotional track that touches on his love for his family, and for others.”

Also, Nadja will open “the hottest vampire nightclub in the Tri-State Area,” while “Nandor’s eternal search for love finally yields results.” I hope whoever it is loves Nandor as much as Nandor loves yelling “bazinga!” Here’s more:

With such terrifying locations as the secret supernatural Night Market, the Jersey Pine Barrens, and a wedding altar, and with more strange beasts, surprising guest stars, and tap dancing than ever, season four of What We Do in the Shadows continues to make the case for blood and comedy. And this time with just a touch of home renovation.

If it turns out that Baby Colin is the Jersey Devil, I will not be surprised. Delighted, but not surprised. What We Do in the Shadows returns to FX on July 12.

(Via Bloody Disgusting)