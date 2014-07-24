What Will The Live-Action Cast Of ‘Frozen’ Look Like On ABC’s ‘Once Upon A Time’?

We don’t generally cover ABC’s fairy-tale series, Once Upon a Time unless viewers complain that an episode was interrupted for tornado coverage, or when the ABC promo bunny inadvertently circles one of the character’s vaginas on the show. But this is special, because the series will be featuring an extensive arc with the characters of Frozen because Frozen is a Disney movie, Disney owns ABC, ABC airs Once Upon a Time, a series about fairy tale and Disney characters, and SYNERGY.

Besides, if you have a child under the age of, what? 13, then you’re familiar with Frozen because IT’S BLOODY UNAVOIDABLE. And while I have no real interest in watching Once Upon a Time (I saw the first half season, and lost interest), I am curious to see what a live-action versions of the Frozen characters might look like.

We only have an official image, so far, of Elsa, via Time, and you can see here, she’s played by Georgina Haig, who many of you may remember from Fringe.

We don’t have any official images of the rest of the Frozen cast, but we do know who they are, if you want to picture it in your heads, and then forget about it for the rest of your life, probably.

Elizabeth Lail was cast in the show as Elsa’s younger sister Anna.

Scott Michael Foster will play Kristof.

Getty Image

And Olaf, of course, will be played by Michael Keaton’s Jack Frost.