What’s Better Than A Picture Of Bryan Cranston, Julia Louis-Dreyfus, And Aaron Paul All Hanging Together?

Julia Louis-Dreyfus posted this #TBT photo of her, Bryan Cranston and Aaron Paul from their cute Emmy promo holding the adorable puppy from the end of the video, in which it is revealed (SPOILER!) that the pawn shop is also running a puppy bathing business. Sure, it’s maybe a little bit early for a Throwback Thursday, but hell — is there ever a bad time for a picture of Bryan Cranston, Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Aaron Paul, and a PUPPY?
Nope, that’s what I thought. Puppy wins every time.
Bring back puppy fridays!
*Corgi Friday…
I don’t know which one is more adorable.
I’d like to see her sweater puppies…gnome sayin’.
I’ll show myself out.
Is Bryan Cranston going through some stuff?
What do you guys do to the banner picture? Theyre always different than the original picture.
That’s hilarious. At least Stace knows how to embed a tweet instead of making it an image like some others.