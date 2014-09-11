What’s Better Than A Picture Of Bryan Cranston, Julia Louis-Dreyfus, And Aaron Paul All Hanging Together?

#Julia Louis Dreyfus #Puppies #Bryan Cranston #2014 Emmys
News & Culture Writer
09.11.14 7 Comments

Julia Louis-Dreyfus posted this #TBT photo of her, Bryan Cranston and Aaron Paul from their cute Emmy promo holding the adorable puppy from the end of the video, in which it is revealed (SPOILER!) that the pawn shop is also running a puppy bathing business. Sure, it’s maybe a little bit early for a Throwback Thursday, but hell — is there ever a bad time for a picture of Bryan Cranston, Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Aaron Paul, and a PUPPY?

Nope, that’s what I thought. Puppy wins every time.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Julia Louis Dreyfus#Puppies#Bryan Cranston#2014 Emmys
TAGS2014 EMMYSAARON PAULBryan Cranstonjulia louis-dreyfusPUPPIES

Listen To This

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.07.18 19 hours ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.06.18 2 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 5 days ago 2 Comments
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP