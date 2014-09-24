What’s Going On With Creepy, Less Attractive Rob Lowe In Those Hilarious DirecTV Commercials?

Networks have gotten smart with how they cast their commercials lately, ensuring that many of us who normally fast-forward through ad spots stop to see what’s going on. That was the case with Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard’s adorable Samsung commercial, and this week, I couldn’t help but stop to see what the hell was going on with Rob Lowe in these DirecTV commercials.
I mean, look at him:
Less attractive Rob Lowe is basically a cross between Nick Kroll in the old Caveman series based on the Geico ads, and Mrs. Peacock in the “Home” episode of The X-Files.
Hilarious spot, though. And so is this one, where Lowe looks like the thinner but less successful brother of Chris Farley’s Matt Foley, motivational speaker.
Source: Adweek
Liam Gallagher, is that you?
“Brothers don’t shake hands. Brothers gotta hug!”
So is it just a coincidence then with his appearance in The Interview?
Nice touch with the “St. Elmo’s Fire” theme.
Good Lord that’s a handsome man. I loved it when Colbert showed a picture of modern day Lowe and shouted “YOU’RE OLDER THAN I AM!”
He looks like one of Dr. Evil’s henchmen in the first Austin Powers movie. The one with the lucky charms.
creepy Kevin Bacon > creepy Rob Lowe
[youtu.be]
So, less attractive Rob Lowe looks like 1980’s Tommy Lee Jones.
can anyone tell me the mfg of the bed in the robe lowe “creepy” directv ad – it is just awesome – i want it.