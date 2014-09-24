What’s Going On With Creepy, Less Attractive Rob Lowe In Those Hilarious DirecTV Commercials?

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Networks have gotten smart with how they cast their commercials lately, ensuring that many of us who normally fast-forward through ad spots stop to see what’s going on. That was the case with Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard’s adorable Samsung commercial, and this week, I couldn’t help but stop to see what the hell was going on with Rob Lowe in these DirecTV commercials.

I mean, look at him:

Less attractive Rob Lowe is basically a cross between Nick Kroll in the old Caveman series based on the Geico ads, and Mrs. Peacock in the “Home” episode of The X-Files.

Hilarious spot, though. And so is this one, where Lowe looks like the thinner but less successful brother of Chris Farley’s Matt Foley, motivational speaker.

