What’s New In Television On Netflix This Week: Only The Best Comic-Book Series On TV (Redux)

If you’ve already watched the Best 25 Best Shows on Netflix, powered through the Next 25 Best TV Shows on Netflix, and got caught up on this week’s best new movies on Netflix, we now have even more Netflix options for you. Here’s all the recently released seasons of television on Netflix, plus upcoming expirations and Netflix TV news.

Pick Of The Week

Arrow: Season 2 ((October 8th) — Two weeks ago, Netflix had set a date for the second season of Arrow, only to end up changing the date at the last minute, pushing it back until October 8th, which is odd because the third season premieres on October 7th. Therefore, there will be no chance to catch up on the series on Netflix before the third season premiere. That said — and especially now that we’ve seen Gotham — Arrow is undoubtedly the best comic-book series on television, even with the creatively rejuvenated Agents of SHIELD.

Expirations — The big expirations were last week, but this week, all TLC programming will be removed on October 4th, as will much of the Discovery channel’s library.

Netflix News — The big news this week was Adam Sandler’s exclusive four-year deal with Netflix, and the sequel to Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon will debut on Netflix the same day its released in theaters (on IMAX).

The Rest

The Originals: Season 1 (October 3rd) — A vampire series spin-off of another vampire series, The Vampire Diaries. If vampires are your thing, by all means …

Hart of Dixie: Season 3 (October 7th) — Hart of Dixie really is one of the cutest shows on television, and if there already weren’t so many great shows on TV, I’d totally watch this more.

Raising Hope: Season 4 (October 7th) — *sniff* I miss this show. Stupid Fox with their stupid $50 million failures. On the bright side, cancelling it did free up Garret Dillahunt for the final season of Justified.

Supernatural: Season 9 (October 7th) — This series will never, ever be cancelled. It’s The Simpsons of dramas.

The Following: Season 2 (October 7th) — Oh, Kevin Bacon. You chose the wrong project to hitch your television wagon to.

The Tomorrow People: Season 1 (October 8th) — I know very little about The Tomorrow People except that it was a British remake of a successful sci-fi series, that it was cancelled after one season, and that Stephen Amell’s (Arrow) brother, Robbie, was in it. I believe Robbie is now moving on to The Flash.