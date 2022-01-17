4400 (CW, 8:00pm) — The revamped series returns with a much more diverse take on the original sci-fi show. The show’s still following the titled number of minority citizens who vanish and then return as though nothing happened after being gone for a century. No one knows what the hell happened, and memories provide no clues, nor does the usually reliable aging process. When the show picks up, people are all upset about Mildred’s performance, and yep, that includes the government.

Ordinary Joe (NBC, 10:00pm) — James Wolk’s still playing three Joes, including a cop and a nurse and a rock star. All of them are now enduring winter blizzards with a family secret threatening one of the Joes.

Kenan (NBC, 8:00pm) — Kenan Thompson’s namesake clashes with Aubrey this week because, god forbid, she’s growing up.

In case you missed these recent picks:

Yellowjackets (Showtime) — Following Doomcoming, there’s plenty of fallout in the wilderness during the season finale. There’s a five-season plan here, so this is not the final rodeo, and if you wondered if this show is for you, then we’ve got some advice. It’s also 25-year class-reunion time with the group digging deep with one last attempt to vanquish trauma. This piece of slow-burn splatter art has been captivating the masses with plenty of mystery and just enough supernatural spookiness to make the story work. If you haven’t caught up yet — and the cast, including Juliette Lewis, Christina Ricci, Tawny Cypress and Melanie Lynskey, is phenomenal — there’s still time to really start theorizing before this finale.

The Tragedy of Macbeth (Apple TV+ film) — Joel Coen adapts the Shakespearean work in a way that’s never been bolder. Denzel Washington and Frances McDormand star with all of the murder, ambition, wrath, and madness that one would expect from this story, and expect a stripped-down take on what matters most to communicate this quintessential power-struggle tale.