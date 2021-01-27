Resident Alien (SyFy, 10:30pm) — Alan Tudyk (Firefly, Rogue One) is an alien. That might be enough to reel you into this show, but just in case, let’s keep going. Alan plays Harry, an alien who crash-landed on Earth and soon occupies himself as a small-town doctor while secretly plotting to murder humans. That doesn’t go so well, and he ends up helping to solve a local murder, which causes him to re-evaluate his morals within his mission. Yep, this looks like the best kind of ridiculousness and is based upon the Dark Horse comic of the same name.

Penguin Bloom (Netflix film) — Naomi Watts (Samantha) and Andrew Lincoln (Cameron) star in this story about a family who holidays in Thailand when tragedy strikes. Sam falls off a rooftop and ends up paralyzed, which sends her lifelong outdoorswoman status flailing. She falls into a depression that makes her question her whole identity, and when her children bring home wounded baby bird (that they call “Penguin”), the process of healing and hope begins for both bird and human family.

Nancy Drew (CW, 8:00pm) — Nancy and her gang are (obviously) hunting for clues on how to fight the Algaeca while George has an unpleasant run-in with Nick’s mother.

C.B. Strike (HBO, 10:00pm) — This series is adapted from the novels of Robert Galbraith (J.K. Rowling) and follows a London-based private detective who investigates the most complex cases with the help of his military training. This week, the story of the strangled child is aided by a startling discovery, but an interruption in the investigation may endanger its conclusion.

In case you missed these recent picks:

Flack: Season 1 (PopTV series moving to Amazon Prime) — Flack came out two years ago on Pop TV, presumably as a limited series, but all that has changed now. Amazon picked up the Anna Paquin-starring show for an unexpected second season, which will arrive later this year. If you are in need of some guilty-pleasure escapism, consider giving this series a whirl. It’s voyeuristic and at times thrilling to watch. Flack also feels like an amalgamation of many shows and movies you’ve seen before, including The Devil Wears Prada, Scandal, and Sex and the City.