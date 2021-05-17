9-1-1 (Fox, 8:00pm) — Finally, the 118 must descend upon a disastrous wedding to save a bridezilla, and elsewhere, a mom’s trapped on a balcony, and another character plays medical detective.

9-1-1: Lone Star (Fox, 9:00pm) — Rob Lowe’s Owen helps out another character through a personal emergency, which doesn’t involve being handsome, but I sure wish that issue had everything to do with this episode.

Running Wild With Bear Grylls (Nat Geo, 9:00pm) — Comedic actor and former United States Marine Officer Rob Riggle joins Bear to do the daredevil-in-nature thing… in Iceland.

Debris (NBC, 10:00pm) — George’s zeroing in on his search while Debris collected by Orbital starts to do mysterious things.

Breeders (FX, 10:00pm) — Martin Freeman’s starring turn in this comedy enters the sophomore season with new parenting challenges. This week, Paul’s facing a tough decision on the day of Leah and Alex’s nuptials.

The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon — P!nk, Eric Bana, Natti Natasha, Becky G

Late Night With Seth Meyers — Julianna Margulies, Josh Duhamel, Alaina Castillo, Brian Frasier-Moore

In case you missed these streaming picks:

Hacks (HBO Max series premiere) — Jean Smart’s not-so-quiet domination of recent prestige TV shows (Fargo, Watchmen, Mare of Easttown, Legion) has finally culminated with this leading-lady turn in a role she was arguably meant to play. Hacks hails from executive producer Michael Schur and has three Broad City alums in the writers’ room, so get ready for a (Las Vegas) buffet of complex female characters. Smart portrays a legendary Vegas-rooted comedian who forges a “dark mentorship” to a 20-something newcomer in town. Among other highlights of this trailer, we see Smart shouting, “Eat your heart out Celine!” Don’t even think about missing this one.

The Underground Railroad (Amazon Prime limited series) — Awe-inspiring cinematography aside in this trailer, one of the biggest attractions to this project is Oscar winner Barry Jenkins in the director’s seat while helming a 10-part adaptation of Colson Whitehead’s Pulitzer Prize-winning novel. Also, Brad Pitt’s executive producing here through his Plan B production company. The story chronicles the desperate bid for freedom by slave Cora Randall (newcomer Thuso Mbedu), and the ensemble cast includes William Jackson Harper (as Royal, who was born free and helps guide Cora along part of her journey), Lily Rabe, and Damon “Dewey Crowe” Herriman.