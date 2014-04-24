What’s On Tonight: A ‘Bad’ CBS Sitcom That Could Be Good

Parks and Recreation (NBC, 8 p.m.) — Season finale. GINUWINE ALERT.
SNL (NBC, 9 p.m.) — Two hours of Digital Shorts. That’s a lot of Shy Ronnie.
Bad Teacher (CBS, 9:30 p.m.) — Series premiere. Reviews have been fairly kind for this adaptation of the hit Cameron Diaz movie. It’s definitely worth giving a shot, considering it was created by Happy Endings/Community writer Hilary Winston and stars Ari Graynor and Ryan Hansen.
Surviving Jack (Fox, 9:30 p.m.) — “Frankie introduces his new girlfriend to his mother, who is on pain medication after having surgery.” Truth bombs will be dropped.
Review (Comedy Central, 10 p.m.) — Forrest reviews getting married. I’m still recovering from the divorce episode.
Dinner with Friends with Brett Gelman and Friends (Adult Swim, 12 a.m.) — Series premiere. Let the very funny Gelman try to explain it: “It starts out as having the conceit of a show like Jon Favreau’s Dinner for Five and then quickly descends into a hellish nightmare of psychological torture.” Sounds like every Thanksgiving I’ve spent with MY FAMILY. *waits for high-five that never comes*
LATE NIGHT GUESTS: Neil Patrick Harris and Sarah Hyland on Letterman; Steven Tyler and Joe Perry on Fallon; Julie Bowen and Dave Attell on Kimmel; Emily Deschanel and Zoe Lister-Jones on Ferguson; Cameron Diaz, Leslie Mann, and Ronan Farrow on Meyers; Ramachandra Guha on Stewart; and George Saunders on Colbert.
Don’t forget Portlandia. From the DirecTv guide description: ‘Lance and Nina’s lizard dies.’ Gold, Jerry.
Ryan Hansen has to be the douchiest douche that ever douched. I can’t stand him.
Just Blaze being Blaze.
Surviving Jack has to be one of the best shows I have seen out the gate in ages.
Love me some Meloni!!
I hate Portlandia.
I know the character in Bad Teacher was supposed to be young, like early 20s out of school, and not 40-year-old Cameron Diaz. So now that they can redo it, they get an actress who looks older and uglier than Diaz? It deserves cancellation.
Review gets better every week.
The divorce episode of ‘Review’ might be the funniest thing I’ve seen all year. Don’t get me wrong, I’m a GIGANTIC P&R fan, but I’m so invested in that show I’m more about the relationships and story surrounding the characters. Watching Forrest eat 15 pancakes, then being forced to divorce his wife, only to down another 30 pancakes had me on the fucking floor.
Friend of mine worked on bad teacher, said dag is hilarious
If you’re not watching “Review”, you’re not doing it right. GREAT SHOW!
Yes! Everyone needs to watch that show
I give Review…5 stars.
I GIVE COCAINE A MILLION STARS!
By itself, it’d still be funny, but oh god, the continuity.
What mikeybot said. They’re handling the character arc so subtly, it’s just amazing.
Sepinwall was not one of those “kind” reviews either.
I’m really glad I checked this column…8pm start for parks when it’s been 830 forever? I’m guessing hour long episode? Would have been so angry if I’d have switched over at 830 to find I missed half the episode…so really the whole episode since I’d have to wait for another chance to watch
Yeah, but you subjected yourself to a Kurp article. I mean … or you could just have a TV Guide app on your phone like a normal human being.
It always takes me a moment to decide if it’s worth opening a Kurp post. More often than not I pass.
Do you really not have your dvr set to series record parks?
No DVR. Seems silly to pay for it when there are countless free ways to watch.
Says the guy with an extensive DVD collection of his favorite series.
You have DVR bro?
My thanksgiving was also like a high-five that never comes.
George Saunders on Colbert… how delightfully second segment NBC Letterman that seems.
Vikings season finale as well. The show has gone downhill the past few eps, though.
It kind of has but it also was setup for what is coming I feel. I could do with less Ragnar love triangle stuff though. Seems shoehorned in to keep Lagaratha or however it is spelled involved. I’d rather have never introduced the new wife, she’s so boring
The season finale is next week…
That movie was shockingly not bad. And I hate Diaz in general.
Cameron Diaz was in “Adaptation” director’s first film, which was not a hit movie. BOOM!!!
“CBS sitcom.” Nope.
Bad Teacher was actually pretty good last night. I’d watch it again.