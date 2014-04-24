What’s On Tonight: A ‘Bad’ CBS Sitcom That Could Be Good

Parks and Recreation (NBC, 8 p.m.) — Season finale. GINUWINE ALERT.

SNL (NBC, 9 p.m.) — Two hours of Digital Shorts. That’s a lot of Shy Ronnie.

Bad Teacher (CBS, 9:30 p.m.) — Series premiere. Reviews have been fairly kind for this adaptation of the hit Cameron Diaz movie. It’s definitely worth giving a shot, considering it was created by Happy Endings/Community writer Hilary Winston and stars Ari Graynor and Ryan Hansen.

Surviving Jack (Fox, 9:30 p.m.) — “Frankie introduces his new girlfriend to his mother, who is on pain medication after having surgery.” Truth bombs will be dropped.

Review (Comedy Central, 10 p.m.) — Forrest reviews getting married. I’m still recovering from the divorce episode.

Dinner with Friends with Brett Gelman and Friends (Adult Swim, 12 a.m.) — Series premiere. Let the very funny Gelman try to explain it: “It starts out as having the conceit of a show like Jon Favreau’s Dinner for Five and then quickly descends into a hellish nightmare of psychological torture.” Sounds like every Thanksgiving I’ve spent with MY FAMILY. *waits for high-five that never comes*

LATE NIGHT GUESTS: Neil Patrick Harris and Sarah Hyland on Letterman; Steven Tyler and Joe Perry on Fallon; Julie Bowen and Dave Attell on Kimmel; Emily Deschanel and Zoe Lister-Jones on Ferguson; Cameron Diaz, Leslie Mann, and Ronan Farrow on Meyers; Ramachandra Guha on Stewart; and George Saunders on Colbert.