What’s On Tonight: A Wedding, A Funeral, An Execution, And ‘Fargo’

Fargo (FX, 10 p.m.) — If this week’s episode is anything like last week’s, just block out an extra hour after the episode to process your grief. Also note: Key and Peele join the cast tonight!
Inside Amy Schumer (Comedy Central, 10:30 p.m.) — Amy attends a wedding, a funeral, and an execution. Sounds like a wonderfully twisted Hugh Grant movie.
Faking It (MTV, 10:31 p.m.) — “Amy agrees to a threesome with Liam and Karma.” This is what’s wrong with kids these days. Mad Men waits seven seasons before cracking out the threesome, and MTV doesnt even wait seven episodes.
The Wil Wheaton Project (SyFy, 10 p.m.) SERIES PREMIERE. A weekly roundup of the most popular and trending stories in the world of sci-fi and fantasy. I love Wil Wheaton, but this kind of sounds like a televised version of I09 (or GammaSquad).
Celebrity Wife Swap (ABC, 10 p.m.) — Helio Castroneves’ girlfriend switches places with Larry Birkhead’s sister. Are they even trying anymore to get celebrities? We’ve gone from has beens to D-listers to D-list adjacent.
I Wanna Marry “Harry” (Fox, 9 p.m.) — Guh.
LATE NIGHT LISTINGS: Betty White is on Ferguson and everyone else is in reruns this week.
The World Wars also airs its second of three episodes of the mini series
Thanks for the reminder, I gotta check that out, the commercial looked like it’s a show about high school Hitler. Was it the swirleez that made him a genocidal maniac? Tune in to find out!
I flipped back and forth and wasn’t impressed with the first episode. Actually, what I saw looked pretty lame.
I caught about 20 minutes of the first episode, decided that maybe I didn’t need to watch anymore TV after that.
Hold up. Key & Peele are going to be on Fargo and I’m only learning about this now?!
Get with the times!
re: Fargo
don’t you mean an extra hour to spend on the web discussing the show?
Who the hell are those guys on wife swap?
And if it’s a sister instead of a wife, doesn’t that not count?
Girlfriends, technically speaking, are not wives, either. Oughtta change their name to Stranger Woman Swap.
Holy shit, that’s Anna Nicole Smith’s baby daddy. For serious. Who would have thought that Daniel Baldwin and Jermaine Jackson would be the high water mark?
Yeah, what the hell’s with the sister swap?
I refuse to believe that any of the terrible people involved in I Wanna Marry Harry were fooled for a second. I’m hateful, but generous that way.
