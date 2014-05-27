What’s On Tonight: A Wedding, A Funeral, An Execution, And ‘Fargo’

Fargo (FX, 10 p.m.) — If this week’s episode is anything like last week’s, just block out an extra hour after the episode to process your grief. Also note: Key and Peele join the cast tonight!

Inside Amy Schumer (Comedy Central, 10:30 p.m.) — Amy attends a wedding, a funeral, and an execution. Sounds like a wonderfully twisted Hugh Grant movie.

Faking It (MTV, 10:31 p.m.) — “Amy agrees to a threesome with Liam and Karma.” This is what’s wrong with kids these days. Mad Men waits seven seasons before cracking out the threesome, and MTV doesnt even wait seven episodes.

The Wil Wheaton Project (SyFy, 10 p.m.) SERIES PREMIERE. A weekly roundup of the most popular and trending stories in the world of sci-fi and fantasy. I love Wil Wheaton, but this kind of sounds like a televised version of I09 (or GammaSquad).

Celebrity Wife Swap (ABC, 10 p.m.) — Helio Castroneves’ girlfriend switches places with Larry Birkhead’s sister. Are they even trying anymore to get celebrities? We’ve gone from has beens to D-listers to D-list adjacent.

I Wanna Marry “Harry” (Fox, 9 p.m.) — Guh.

LATE NIGHT LISTINGS: Betty White is on Ferguson and everyone else is in reruns this week.

