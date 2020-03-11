What’s On Tonight: ‘Nora From Queens’ Gives Us A Korean Soap Opera Love Story

Awkwafina is Nora From Queens (Comedy Central, 10:30 p.m.) — Awkwafina gives us a Korean soap opera tonight as Grandma tells the story of how she met her husband.

Riverdale (CW, 8:00 p.m.) — Now that we know Jughead is alive, it’s time to get to the center of this murder conspiracy tootsie pop. Jughead and Betty confront Bret, Donna, and Professor DuPont over their plan to commit the perfect crime.

Survivor (CBS, 8:00 p.m.) — New alliances are formed as a result of rising tensions within one tribe while the survivors strip down for a new challenge.

The Masked Singer (Fox, 8:00 p.m.) — The final group of celebrities perform for the judges before picks are made for the next round of competition.

Nancy Drew (CW, 9:00 p.m.) — Nancy uses her superpowered deductive reasoning skills to uncover what happened the night Lucy died but the truth comes with some devastating personal consequences.

SEAL Team (CBS, 9:00 p.m.) — The team gets a driving lesson from a Nascar racer before heading overseas for a training that’s actually a cover for their real mission: rescuing a high-value target being held hostage.

LEGO Masters (Fox, 9:00 p.m.) — The remaining teams are tasked with two challenges of speed and strength. The first is a timed challenge to build a car. In the second, the duos’ technical building skills are put to the test when they must make a visually impressive, yet super-strong bridge.

S.W.A.T. (CBS, 10:00 p.m.) — The crew is tasked with assisting in a kidnapping case that hits close to home for Deacon.