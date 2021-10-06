Bad Sport: Season 1 (Netflix series) — Sports and crime intersect in this show, which dives into personal accounts from athletes, coaches, and law enforcement. Expect to see the 2002 figure skating scandal (out of Salt Lake City), a weed-smuggling scandal surrounding an Indycar driver, a horse hitman committing insurance fraud, a basketball point-shaving scheme, and more bad boys who fell from grace.

Among The Stars: Season 1 (Disney+ series) — This show takes space fans behind the a vital NASA mission of fixing the Alpha Magnetic Spectrometer (AMS), a tool that hopes to reveal the universe’s origins, although the job comes with a $2 billion price tag.

Baking Impossible: Season 1 (Netflix series) — Here’s the latest food competition series, and this one arrives with creative and innovative bakers who team up with engineers to build truly wild culinary creations. The judging criteria is tough, too, and it includes not only taste tests but also engineering stress tests. Yes, there’s an edible skyscraper involved.

The Wonder Years (ABC, 8:30pm) — This reimagining adopts a different perspective (from the Fred Savage-starring original show) with the focus on an African-American family and their home base in 1960s Montgomery, Alabama. Don Cheadle narrates the usual tween ordeals and also the experience of being part of a Southern Black family. This week, Dean finds some, uh, adult literature and takes it to school. Not good!

Riverdale (CW, 8:00pm) — A rough Riverdale year has led to a whole lot of pieces to pick up, and they’re looking toward even more local chaos after an incident at Pop’s.

Archer (FXX, 10:00pm) — Barry finds himself trapped (where else?) within Other Barry, all while Archer’s trapped elsewhere.

American Horror Story: Double Feature (FXX, 10:00pm) — A morally dubious deal troubles the president, and decisions must be made.

Awkwafina Is Nora From Queens (Comedy Central, 10:00pm) — Awkwafina’s semi-autobiographical series is deep into its second season, in which she gazes into the future with starry eyes. This week, life is anything but simple.

The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon — Anthony Anderson, Charli XCX

Late Night With Seth Meyers — Blake Shelton, Brett Goldstein, Cuco, Barrett Martin

In case you missed these streaming picks from last Wednesday:

The Chestnut Man (Netflix series) — This Danish psychological-thriller series (from The Killing‘s creator) finds its roots in Nordic noir. The story follows police (within a Copenhagen suburb) who discover a brutal murder, which is accompanies by (bizarrely enough) a small figure rendered with chestnuts. That accessory leads to the possibility of a serial killer at hand, which all might be tied to a politician’s daughter’s fate.

No One Gets Out Alive (Netflix film) — A young immigrant woman takes up residence in an American boarding house, which turns out to be a much more terrible deal than it seems. The low price arrives with disturbed tenants and nightmares for all and echoes from the basement, and soon enough, she realizes that the house is evil and a living nightmare, all where screams go unnoticed, including her own.