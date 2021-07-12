Catch and Kill: The Podcast Tapes (HBO, 9:00pm) — Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist Ronan Farrow’s podcast undergoes this miniseries treatment here while expanding upon existing interviews with whistleblowers, private investigators, and more. Of course, the podcast itself was inspired by Farrow’s book about the systemic protection of predators, both in Hollywood and beyond. Since Ronan’s the son of Mia Farrow, who was married to Woody Allen (with the whole paternity issue looking awfully odd), the subject of alleged predatory behavior hits particularly hard. The minseries will dig into the powers that be, beginning with the Harvey Weinstein case, for which Ronan’s groundbreaking New Yorker investigative report really got the #MeToo ball rolling. It’s heavy subject matter, of course, but the series promises some new and surprising revelations.

Shark Week 2021 (Discovery+, Discovery, Nat Geo) — The annual shark-involved festivities continue with several new entries, including Stranger Sharks on Discovery+ as well as three entries on Discovery: Air Jaws: Going for Gold (8:00pm) Jaws Awakens: Phred vs. Slash (9:00pm), and Expedition Unknown: Shark Trek (10:00pm). In addition, National Geographic has a pair of offerings: Shark Attack Files (9:00pm) and Shark Attack Investigation: The Paige Winter Story (10:00pm).

The Beast Must Die: (AMC, 9:00pm) — Jared Harris and Cush Jumbo star in this revenge-thriller series (which originally aired on BritBox UK and achieved a viewing record) that has already been renewed for a second season. The story’s based on Nicholas Blake’s 1938 novel and revolves around a mother who’s hell-bent upon avenging her son’s death, all while a detective’s working the case and hoping hoping to solve matters before mom takes justice into her own hands. Meanwhile, the detective’s suffering from PTSD, and yes, this sounds like an enormously chaotic show, but it’s so crushingly executed that you’d be gripping your seat arms if you watched it in a theater.

All American (CW, 8:00pm) — Jordan and Simone are staring down their all-important day while considering how the future will go, and they’re getting input from Billy and Laura.

The Republic Of Sarah (CW, 9:00pm) — This show follows the ending of tranquility of Greylock, N.H., after a stash of valuable coltan leads to new overlords, and a rebellious teacher (Sarah Cooper) steps in to halt the madness. Soon enough, there’s the prospect of Greylock becoming a sovereign nation. This week, Sarah’s moving into executive-order territory, which presents problems of its own.

