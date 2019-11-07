Conan Without Borders: Ghana (TBS, 10:00 p.m.) — On the latest installment of Conan O’Brien’s Conan Without Borders travel series, he and Detroiters alum Sam Richardson head to Ghana for some silly, though ultimately educational, fun.

Superstore (NBC, 8:00 p.m.) — Amy blew it while trying to impress the new district manager. To make up for it, Jonah and Glenn hatch a plan with her to save face and help her appear far tougher than she really is.

Supernatural (The CW, 8:00 p.m.) — Sam and Dean are investigating the disappearance of a young girl when another vanishes under similar circumstances. As a pattern begins to emerge, however, the brothers quickly realize the case is a lot bigger than they originally thought.

A Million Little Things (ABC, 9:00 p.m.) — To celebrate little Theo’s 10th birthday, everyone gets together for a big celebration. Though things quickly turn sour when Katherine, Eddie, and Delilah come to blows over how to break (or not break) the truth about Charlie.

The Good Place (NBC, 9:00 p.m.) — It’s the very last day of this grand new experiment, which saw Eleanor and her friends being put in Michael’s position over the neighborhood while a new crop of humans was ushered in. So, what’s going to happen? Whatever does, it’s proving to be ethically dubious for Chidi.

Evil (CBS, 10:00 p.m.) — The team is blindsided when a woman claiming to receive visions from God actually predicts something significant with stunning accuracy. Though the Catholic Church wants them to investigate and determine the truth of her claims, they struggle to understand — and accept — them.

How to Get Away with Murder (ABC, 10:00 p.m.) — The latest case involves an odd twist on America’s school shooting epidemic that sees a teacher requiring the team’s assistance.

Mr. Inbetween (FX, 10:00 p.m.) — Who knew an otherwise routine visit to the department store would turn out to be one of the most trying days in Ray’s life?

