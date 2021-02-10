Crime Scene: The Vanishing at the Cecil Hotel (Netflix series) — Director Joe Berlinger (Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil and Vile, the Ted Bundy movie starring Zac Efron and Paradise Lost, the HBO documentary trilogy about the West Memphis Three) launches this new anthology series that explores why some notorious crime locales gain their reputations. This season’s all about L.A.’s so-called “hotel death” and what happened when a young woman named Elisa Lam disappeared without a trace and after behaving bizarrely. Along the way, Berlinger seeks to crush conspiracy theories and vanquish ghost stories, although the whole affair is still a spooky ride.

Riverdale (CW, 8:00pm) — Archie’s been at war, and it’s been seven years since he’s been to Riverdale. When he returns, pretty much everyone (including him) looks the same, but the town itself is on the verge of desertion.

Nancy Drew (CW, 8:00pm) — Nancy and the gang are working to take out the Aglaeca before it’s too late, and the opposite happens. Elsewhere, Carson receives a favor request from Ace.

Resident Alien (SyFy, 10:30pm) — Alan Tudyk (Firefly, Rogue One) is an alien. Alan plays Harry, an alien who crash-landed on Earth, who’s beginning finding it difficult to keep his secret safe, and Asta is confronting her own history.

C.B. Strike (HBO, 10:00pm) — This series is adapted from the novels of Robert Galbraith (J.K. Rowling) and follows a London-based private detective who investigates the most complex cases with the help of his military training. This week, Robin admits something difficult to Strike, and they must just solve their current case.

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert — Kristen Wiig, Rebecca Breeds

Jimmy Kimmel Live! — Mila Kunis, KJ Apa, Sam Dew

The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon — Dwayne Johnson, Daniel Kaluuya, Chris Stapleton

The Late Late Show With James Corden — Noah Centineo, Madison Cunningham

Late Night With Seth Meyers — Allison Janney, Rep. Cori Bush

In case you missed these recent picks:

Modern Family: All Seasons (Peacock and Hulu) — The enormously popular series that ran for eleven seasons left the airwaves in 2020 will now be available for streaming in its entirety. In addition, Peacock is adding curated collections, bonus content and more goodies to create a “fan experience,” This show has more Emmys than anyone could possibly count, so perhaps that exercise can be part of the bonus content? Do it.