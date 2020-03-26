If nothing below suits your sensibilities, check out our guide to What You Should Watch On Streaming Right Now.

Crip Camp: A Disability Revolution (Netflix documentary) — Barack and Michelle Obama executive produced this documentary about a landmark movement (including a transformative but ramshackle summer camp for disabled teenagers) that happened down the street from Woodstock.

Devs (FX on Hulu) — Kenton the fixer finishes up his ominous visit with Jamie, and Katie’s digging into the past, so we get a bit of an origin story on her end.

Katy Keene (CW, 8:00 p.m.) — Katy’s trying hard to nail down an apprenticeship, while Jorge’s weighing how to tell his family about Ginger, all while Katy’s also dealing with a sketchy task.

Superstore (NBC, 8:00 p.m.) — Amy’s struggling with her fellow employees while Carol returns to work following her suspension.

Brooklyn Nine-Nine (NBC, 8:30 p.m.) — A no-good prank backfires, and “a distinctly Agatha Christie turn” takes over the Nine-Nine.

Legacies (CW, 9:00 p.m.) — Hope dives into Josie’s subconscious and lands in a fairytale setting that’s filled with the darkest of magics. Meanwhile, other risky plans are hatched to bring Josie back from the brink.

Deputy (FOX, 9:00 p.m.) — Informants are ending up dead in Los Angeles, and the Sheriff’s Department is working hard to find the leak. Elsewhere, the foster-children custody battle continues for Teresa and Cade.

Better Things (FX, 10:00 p.m.) — Pamela Adlon rocks, but in actual episode happenings, Sam makes a ballet run while takes on Pinkberry.