Crossing Swords (Hulu) — Over the weekend, the creators of Robot Chicken gave us this animated gem starring Nicholas Hoult as a good-natured peasant who gets promoted to squire for the royal court and quickly learns the monarchy is a lot hornier and more incompetent than he ever imagined. It leans into the raunch a bit too much to deliver any kind of meaningful comedy, but hey, we’re allowed to like purely ridiculous stuff, right?

Da 5 Bloods (Netflix) — Spike Lee’s latest streaming joint also hit Netflix last week and since next to nothing is on regular TV right now, it’s a good time to check this movie out if you haven’t already. Black Panther star Chadwick Boseman plays a Black Vietnam war vet and squad leader. Flash forward to the present, and his team’s returned to find the buried gold they left behind. The bigger struggle will be coming to terms with the price of defending their country and receiving no gratitude in return.

The Bachelor: The Greatest Seasons – Ever! (ABC, 8:00 p.m.) — The show looks back at Kaitlyn Bristowe’s controversial season that followed a shocking Bachelor finale.

The Titan Games (NBC, 8:00 p.m.) — Victor Cruz and stunt woman Jessie Graff serve as tonight’s pro Titans who will face off against the West Division champion on Mt. Olympus.

Roswell, New Mexico (CW, 9:00 p.m.) — Liz and Isobel are forced to make a devastating choice when Max’s life is put in danger thanks to a threat at CrashCon. Elsewhere, Michael is caught in the middle of a conflict between Jesse and Alex, Maria’s life hangs in the balance, and Kyle faces an ethical dilemma.

Songland (NBC, 10:00 p.m.) — Multiplatinum, eight-time Grammy and American Music Award-winning R&B icon, Usher, comes to “Songland” to hear unknown songwriters pitch their original material.