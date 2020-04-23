Showtime
What’s On Tonight: ‘Desus And Mero’ Welcome Issa Rae, And ‘Conan’ Snags Harley Quinn’s Voice

Desus And Mero: This week’s quarantine edition features illustrious guests Issa Rae and Jay Ellis from HBO’s Insecure.

Conan: Kaley Cuoco’s around to represent DC Universe’s new Harley Quinn season.

The House of Flowers: Season 3 (Netflix) — Dark secrets and crimes still abound in soap-operatic fashion with Paulina in prison, Elina in the hospital, and Diego working on his relationship with Julian. Friendship and family still remain a challenge.

Katy Keene (CW, 8:00 p.m.) — Katy’s finally not distracted by her job and is dealing, instead, with accusations surrounding Gloria. Meanwhile, Josie and the new Pussycats are at each other’s throats.

Superstore (NBC 8:00 p.m.) — A 21st birthday party brings trouble for Mateo and Cheyenne while Glenn’s playing matchmaker to semi-disastrous ends.

In The Dark (CW, 9:00 p.m.) — A cover-up is at hand when it comes to the new “business” of the Guiding Hope team, and Dean’s working on a new mission with Nia confronting an unexpected development.

Brooklyn Nine-Nine (NBC, 8:30 p.m.) — A blackout seems like the perfect mini-crisis for Brooklyn, considering what the world’s dealing with right now.

Will & Grace (NBC, 9:00 p.m.) — The revival winds down with two episodes, including a packed-up apartment, Grace about to give birth, Karen taking on NYC landmarks, and a half-hour wind-down of the series’ greatest moments.

Better Things (FX, 10:00 p.m.) — Frankie gets Batceñera from Sam, and naturally, things are more complicated than they need to be.

Siren (Freeform, 10:00 p.m.) — Confrontation abounds with Ted and Helen while Ben’s dealing with strange side effects, and Maddie and Robb deal with a gruesome finding.

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert: Claire Danes, Mandy Patinkin, Ina Garten

Jimmy Kimmel Live: Arnold Schwarzenegger

The Late Late Show With James Corden: Hugh Jackman

