Hall of Flame: Top 100 Roast Moments (Comedy Central, 10:00pm) — There ain’t no roast like a Comedy Central roast, and today marks the start of a five-night event to count down the best flame jobs of them all. Look forward to a Nikki Glaser-hosted extravaganza that includes moments from Martha Stewart, Alec Baldwin, Justin Bieber, James Franco, Snoop Dogg, Bruce Willis, Rob Lowe, and many more.

Running Wild With Bear Grylls (Nat Geo, 9:00pm) — Bear Grylis is back at it again while being more rugged than the rest of us (although he does love an occasional hotel). Season 6 begins with Anthony Mackie taking a joint journey within the Italian Dolomites mountain range. Look out for Terry Crews in Iceland next week.

Breeders (FX, 10:00pm) — Martin Freeman’s starring turn in this comedy enters the sophomore season with new parenting challenges. This week, gentrification is hitting Jim and Jackie while their neighborhood is overrun by young professionals, and Paul’s trying his hardest to help his culturally fragmented family.

Bulletproof (CW, 8:00pm) — Bishop’s got a hunch for PIke and Tanner, but it could very well spell bad news for Arjana.

All American Stories (CW, 9:00pm) — Former NFL player Spencer Paysinger co-hosts with acclaimed storyteller Yogi Roth. Paysinger’s the inspiration for this series’ format and stories.

Debris (NBC, 10:00pm) — Finola’s struggling to keep her mind on work after she acquires fresh knowledge, and the Debris might be weaponized by a dastardly experiment.

Jimmy Kimmel Live! — Lil Rel Howery, Wyatt Russell, Jazmine Sullivan

In case you missed these picks from the weekend:

Solar Opposites: Season 2 (Hulu series) — Rick & Morty guys Justin Roiland and Mike McMahan are back with their four aliens who’ve crash landed and set up camp in American suburbia. Is life full of pollution and consumerism or wonderful diversions like TV and junk food? Maybe both, and expect this season to be more “opposite” than the last round and hopefully, bigger and funnier, too.