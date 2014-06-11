What’s On Tonight: Hey, ‘Suits’ Is Back. Already. After Only Two Months. Okay!

Suits (USA Network, 9:00 p.m.) – Season premiere. Tonight is the season premiere of Suits, even though last season’s finale was only two months ago. In case you were wondering, yes, I still have a lot of opinions about Suits, partially because I will watch literally any lawyer show anyone makes anywhere, and partially because of a second reason that I definitely have and will tell you once I think of it. Whatever. I don’t have to explain myself to you people. Buncha Louises.
Graceland (USA Network, 10:00 p.m.) – Season premiere. This show, on the other hand… For those of you who don’t know, Graceland is about an undercover unit with members from all the biggest branches of law enforcement — FBI, DEA, etc. — who play by their own rules and always get their man and live together in a giant beach house. It is the most USA show possible.
The 100 (CW, 9:00 p.m.) – Part two of the season finale. According to TV Guide “Bellamy forces Octavia to make a difficult decision” and “Finn takes a risk.” I hope both of those things involve someone trying to ramp a canyon.
Guys’ Choice Awards (Spike, 9:00 p.m.) – Guess if Mark Wahlberg and Kevin Hart will be in attendance. GUESS.
Duck Dynasty (A&E, 10:00 p.m.) – Hey, speaking of ducks, here’s a giant oral history of the Mighty Ducks movies from Time Magazine.
LATE NIGHT GUESTS: Christopher Walken and Janelle Monae are on Letterman; Jay Baruchel and Regina Hall are on Ferguson; Barbara Walters, Honey Boo Boo, and Iliza Shlesinger are on Fallon; John Oliver and Natasha Lyonne are on Meyers; and Jack White is on Conan.
If we could get Christopher Walken and Janelle Monae for True Detective Season 2, I would never stop watching it.
I was gonna’ say, I’d be happy with a dance-off. But I like your idea even better.
Ooh, and it’s science fiction and the killer is some kind of android. Oh wait, I just described the plot of I, Robot.
Guy Awards:
Best Chef: Guy Fieri
Best Game Show Host: Guy Smiley
Best Green Lantern: Kilowog
What, Honey Boo Boo? Isn’t she like 23 or something now?
Duck Dynasty is still a thing?
I liked it better when hillbillies didn’t have electricity.
Thanks for that mighty ducks article DG I owe you a pittance sir.
Woo hoo, The 100. Man, they really turned Finn into a huge tool. I’ve been entertained, but the show has seemed like a few times it has just not been able to pick a direction to stick with.
@Danger Guerreo This is for you: [gfycat.com]