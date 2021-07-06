I Think You Should Leave with Tim Robinson: Season 2 (Netflix series) — Get ready for more insanely absurdist (and almost therapeutically refreshing) sketch comedy from creator and writer Tim Robinson. He’s back with partner Zach Kanin for more of turning the most mundane and bizarre life moments into shouty hilarity, and guest stars this season include Bob Odenkirk, Sam Richardson, Paul Walter Hauser, Tim Heidecker, and many more. If you haven’t had the pleasure of digging into Robinson’s work, and you love Adam Sandler and Chris Farley’s exaggerated humor, yet crowned with an especially self-aware twist, you must plop this show into your queue.

Loki: Episode 5 (Disney+ series, releasing in the wee hours of Wednesday morning) — Tom Hiddleston has an absolute blast playing the mercurial trickster of the MCU, and we shall reap the benefits while he helps (or hinders) the Time Variance Authority during the process of cleaning up the timeline. This week, we’ll see more cleanup following Sylvie and Mobius and Loki, and there are too many Lokis, but hey, it’s all good. We’re also closing in on season finale time.

Motherland: Fort Salem: Season 2 (Freeform, 10:00pm) — In this world, witches not only enlist in the U.S. Army, but they also use their spells to rule the world and take down terrorists, who are (in turn) hell-bent upon getting witches out of the military. This week, Abigail’s adjusting to a new role, Tally’s struggling with bad dreams, and Raelle’s hoping to impress the top brass.

The Flash (CW, 8:00pm) — Barry receives a weapon from John Diggle in hopes of halting the Godspeed War while Allegra and Ultraviolet find their new bond tested.

Mental Samurai (FOX 9:00pm) — Is Rob Lowe on every show now? Not quite, but Season 2 continues with Mr. Handsome welcoming contestants and throwing out interactive questions and puzzles to challenge everyone’s memory. This week, expect to see a veterinarian, a valedictorian, an Army veteran, and a former NFL player going up against each other.

Mr Inbetween (FX, 10:00 & 10:30pm) — This season, Ray’s life is looking different while Brittany is growing ever-closer to discovering who Ray really is and what he does, which is doing the hitman thing while holding onto his own strict ethical code and balancing his family life. Meanwhile, severing ties with Freddy complicates matters when a criminal kingpin makes Ray’s struggle feel even more intense.

In case you missed this streaming pick from last week:

The Legend Of The Underground (HBO, 9:00pm) — This documentary film takes on Nigeria’s anti-LGBT climate [including 2013’s Same-Sex Marriage (Prohibition) Bill, which did result in high-profile arrests] while showcasing a defiant, nonconformist younger generation that pushes forth to live life how they see fit. What follows is a vigorous cultural debate regarding human rights in Nigeria, which sees rampant discrimination against those who don’t adhere to gender-conformity ideals. John Legend co-executive produces, and the film’s directed by Nneka Onuorah and Giselle Bailey.