Insecure: The End (HBO, 10:00pm) — Issa Rae’s brainchild and longtime block party came to an end with Sunday night’s series finale. This documentary-style wrap-up takes an intimate look back at the award-winning comedy’s process and cultural impact. Expect plenty of interviews from star and executive producer Rae as well as Jay Ellis, Yvonne Orji, Natasha Rothwell, Amanda Seales, Wade Allain-Marcus, Kendrick Sampson, and Christina Elmore.

Landscapers (HBO, 9:00pm) — Dream team-up Olivia Colman and David Thewlis lead this inspired-by-real-life story about a couple that apparently turns to murder. Director Will Sharpe (The Electrical Life of Louis Wain) doesn’t pull the straightforward vibe here, and this week, Susan and Christopher head towards trial while fantasy swirls around truth and their love takes a turn.

In case you missed these recent picks:

Reopening Night (HBO Max) — Before Omicron emerged, the New York City cultural scene roared back to quite a reception. Here, director Rudy Valdez (The Sentence) spotlights the return of Free Shakespeare in the Park to demonstrate the resilience of artists on the global stage.

Street Gang: How We Got to Sesame Street (HBO Max) — Take a deep dive into the beloved children’s program that’s been going strong for over 50 years, long before it pissed off Donald Trump Jr. and the far right. This documentary focuses upon the first two decades of moving and shaking of this visionary “gang,” who’s not afraid to tackle society’s most radical changes.

And Just Like That…: Season 1 (HBO Max) — Carrie (Sarah Jessica Parker), Miranda (Cynthia Nixon), and Charlotte (Kristin Davis) are back, along with the Big Apple, y’all. No Samantha will be found, given that Kim Cattrall declined to return, but here’s a non-newsflash: even in death, Mr. Big manages to be the biggest cad in the universe.