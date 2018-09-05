What’s On Tonight: ‘It’s Always Sunny’ Returns With A Bang, Literally

FXX

It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia (FXX, 10:00 p.m.) – In its 13th seasons, It’s Always Sunny is looking to change the game, getting more political, more relevant, and putting the gang in even more cringe-worthy situations. Tonight’s premiere sees the arrival of a new member (Mindy Kaling) as Dennis hams it up in South Dakota. Kaling’s character enacts a plan to sink a rival bar, and the episode ends with the most “insane, disgusting orgy” ever seen on TV. You’ve been warned.

America’s Got Talent (NBC, 8:00 p.m.) – Another elimination round happens tonight.

Big Brother (CBS, 8:00 p.m.) – The houseguests compete for Power of Veto and the chance to change this week’s nominations.

Burden of Truth (CW, 8:00 p.m.) – Joanna doubles down in court as the death threats against her and Billy escalate.

MasterChef (Fox, 8:00 p.m.) – The Top 6 chefs split into two teams to cook for a restaurant full of people. Later, five cooks will face a Mystery Box challenge that tasks them with creating a dish inspired by a loved one.

Suits (USA, 9:00 p.m.) – Harvey puts his neck on the line to help Samantha settle an old score while Louis faces an obstacle on his path to fatherhood.

World of Dance (NBC, 9:00 p.m.) – The Top three acts compete for a spot in the World Final with Misty Copeland serving as guest judge and Ciara mentoring the remaining dancers.

The Sinner (USA, 10:00 p.m.) – Vera finally comes clean about Mosswood’s past and the abuses that took place on the compound, which leads to a turning point in Julian’s case.

LATE NIGHT GUESTS

Jimmy Kimmel Live!: Sarah Silverman, Dave Matthews, Dave Matthews Band

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon: Jennifer Garner, Jeff Foxworthy, Sheryl Crow

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert: Rob Lowe, John Kerry, Kathleen Madigan

Late Night With Seth Meyers: Cynthia Nixon, Maggie Gyllenhaal, Ingrid Rojas Contreras, Allison Miller, Pearl Aday

The Late Late Show With James Corden: Rob Corddry, Paula Abdul

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah: April Ryan