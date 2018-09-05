What’s On Tonight: ‘It’s Always Sunny’ Returns With A Bang, Literally

#What's On Tonight
09.05.18 2 hours ago

FXX

It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia (FXX, 10:00 p.m.) – In its 13th seasons, It’s Always Sunny is looking to change the game, getting more political, more relevant, and putting the gang in even more cringe-worthy situations. Tonight’s premiere sees the arrival of a new member (Mindy Kaling) as Dennis hams it up in South Dakota. Kaling’s character enacts a plan to sink a rival bar, and the episode ends with the most “insane, disgusting orgy” ever seen on TV. You’ve been warned.

America’s Got Talent (NBC, 8:00 p.m.) – Another elimination round happens tonight.

Big Brother (CBS, 8:00 p.m.) – The houseguests compete for Power of Veto and the chance to change this week’s nominations.

Burden of Truth (CW, 8:00 p.m.) – Joanna doubles down in court as the death threats against her and Billy escalate.

MasterChef (Fox, 8:00 p.m.) – The Top 6 chefs split into two teams to cook for a restaurant full of people. Later, five cooks will face a Mystery Box challenge that tasks them with creating a dish inspired by a loved one.

Suits (USA, 9:00 p.m.) – Harvey puts his neck on the line to help Samantha settle an old score while Louis faces an obstacle on his path to fatherhood.

World of Dance (NBC, 9:00 p.m.) – The Top three acts compete for a spot in the World Final with Misty Copeland serving as guest judge and Ciara mentoring the remaining dancers.

The Sinner (USA, 10:00 p.m.) – Vera finally comes clean about Mosswood’s past and the abuses that took place on the compound, which leads to a turning point in Julian’s case.

LATE NIGHT GUESTS

Jimmy Kimmel Live!: Sarah Silverman, Dave Matthews, Dave Matthews Band

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon: Jennifer Garner, Jeff Foxworthy, Sheryl Crow

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert: Rob Lowe, John Kerry, Kathleen Madigan

Late Night With Seth Meyers: Cynthia Nixon, Maggie Gyllenhaal, Ingrid Rojas Contreras, Allison Miller, Pearl Aday

The Late Late Show With James Corden: Rob Corddry, Paula Abdul

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah: April Ryan

Around The Web

TOPICS#What's On Tonight
TAGSWHAT'S ON TONIGHT

Listen To This

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

09.05.18 8 hours ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

09.04.18 1 day ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Troye Sivan, Eminem And Tash Sultana

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Troye Sivan, Eminem And Tash Sultana

08.31.18 5 days ago
Crate-Digging: Ultra Beauty, Chiller, And More Bandcamp Albums From August

Crate-Digging: Ultra Beauty, Chiller, And More Bandcamp Albums From August

08.31.18 5 days ago
The Monthly Mixtape: Steven Hyden’s Favorite Songs From August 2018

The Monthly Mixtape: Steven Hyden’s Favorite Songs From August 2018

08.30.18 6 days ago
All The Best Hip-Hop, Pop, And Dance Remix Playlists On Spotify Right Now

All The Best Hip-Hop, Pop, And Dance Remix Playlists On Spotify Right Now

08.29.18 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP