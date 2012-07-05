What's On Tonight: Louis C.K. Telling Jokes, Which Is Also The Name Of The Episode

Louie (FX, 10:30 p.m.) — “Louie has dinner at a friend’s house.” Louie is the only show that can excite me with a premise as simple as Person Does Thing at Place. Even if the synopsis was, “Louie sneezes,” it’d probably be my favorite episode of the week.
Man-Eating Super Croc (Animal, 8 p.m.) — HE’S BEEN CAUGHT. No more man for you, Super Croc.
Anger Management (FX, 9:30 p.m.) — Gee, I really hope they say Charlie’s daughter has OCD for one scene and THEN NEVER MENTION IT AGAIN in this episode, too.
Wilfred (FX, 10 p.m.) — The Wilfred/Louie one-two punch is becoming one of TV’s strongest, right up there with Community/Parks and Recreation (for the, like, three weeks that it happened) and the back-to-back-to-back scheduling of Game of Thrones/Veep/Show-That-Must-Not-Be Named.
Awkward (MTV, 10:30 p.m.) — Oh, hey, good show starring a non-trashy, attractive young woman who doesn’t look like she was marinated in paint thinner and/or bacon fat. What are you doing on MTV?
LATE NIGHT GUESTS: Repeats across the board, so might I interest you in a 12:55 a.m. screening of Weekend at Bernie’s on MoreMax instead? I like the part where they pretend Bernie’s alive.
I would totally watch a man eating a Super Croc.
Community, Parks & Rec + Whitney is a suitable comparison to HBO’s previous Sunday night lineup.
I recently watched the first couple of episodes of Awkward online and it’s … alright. I mean, it’s funny at times and the characters are likeable (the ones that are supposed to be anyway), but people seem to think it’s REALLY good and I just don’t see it and tend to think people are overrating it because they’re surprised something decent is on MTV.
Or does it get better over time and I should just shut up?
“Your sperms are dying inside my mouth right now, goddamit.”
Said the Oscar winner. God I love Louie.
Hey Josh, Unless you’re ‘Yee Yee’, somebody’s stealing your jokes and passing them off in the A.V. Club comments as their own material.
Watch SuperGiant Croc on TV last night. There’s a bigger one still out there.
