What's On Tonight: Louis C.K. Telling Jokes, Which Is Also The Name Of The Episode

Louie (FX, 10:30 p.m.) — “Louie has dinner at a friend’s house.” Louie is the only show that can excite me with a premise as simple as Person Does Thing at Place. Even if the synopsis was, “Louie sneezes,” it’d probably be my favorite episode of the week.

Man-Eating Super Croc (Animal, 8 p.m.) — HE’S BEEN CAUGHT. No more man for you, Super Croc.

Anger Management (FX, 9:30 p.m.) — Gee, I really hope they say Charlie’s daughter has OCD for one scene and THEN NEVER MENTION IT AGAIN in this episode, too.

Wilfred (FX, 10 p.m.) — The Wilfred/Louie one-two punch is becoming one of TV’s strongest, right up there with Community/Parks and Recreation (for the, like, three weeks that it happened) and the back-to-back-to-back scheduling of Game of Thrones/Veep/Show-That-Must-Not-Be Named.

Awkward (MTV, 10:30 p.m.) — Oh, hey, good show starring a non-trashy, attractive young woman who doesn’t look like she was marinated in paint thinner and/or bacon fat. What are you doing on MTV?

LATE NIGHT GUESTS: Repeats across the board, so might I interest you in a 12:55 a.m. screening of Weekend at Bernie’s on MoreMax instead? I like the part where they pretend Bernie’s alive.