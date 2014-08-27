What’s On Tonight: Mike Tyson Comes To ‘Franklin & Bash,’ Obviously

#What's On Tonight
Editor-at-Large
08.27.14 10 Comments

Franklin & Bash (TNT, 10:00 p.m.) – The correct question here isn’t “Why is Mike Tyson appearing on Franklin & Bash?” It’s “Why has it taken this long for Mike Tyson to appear on Franklin & Bash?”

America’s Got Talent (NBC, 9:00 p.m.) – Tiny singing sensation Ariana Grande will swing by to perform tonight, probably while looking like a teenager who is about to be grounded for stealing an outfit out of her older sister’s closet. This is at least the third time I’ve made this joke. I feel okay about it.

Extant (CBS, 9-11:00 p.m.) – It’s kind of surprising to me that the Spielberg-produced space show starring Oscar-winner Halle Berry as an astronaut never really captured the public’s imagination. CBS is currently firing episodes off two at a time at the end of August. That’s not usually a great sign.

Motive (ABC, 10:00 p.m.) – Season finale. “A case from Cross and Flynn’s past reemerges and causes distress for both of them.” Yup, cases reemerging from the past will do that.

The Bridge (FX, 10:00 p.m.) – You know what? I’m starting to think working on either side of the drug trade — for the cartels or for the police — near the U.S.-Mexico border is pretty stressful. Tonight, dark secrets from Marco’s past are revealed. Man, he should talk to those cops from Motive. Maybe start a support group.

Wahlburgers/Epic Ink (A&E, 10-11:00 p.m.) – Here are TV Guide’s descriptions for this week’s episodes: Wahlburgers – “Donnie enlists Johnny and Henry to paint a shed in his backyard”; Epic Ink – “A portrait of Chris Farley is tattooed onto a customer.” The Golden Age of Television, indeed.

LATE NIGHT GUESTS: Jennifer Aniston on Kimmel; James McAvoy on Letterman; scientist David Rose on Stewart; and Michael Sheen on Colbert.

TOPICS#What's On Tonight
TAGSFRANKLIN & BASHMIKE TYSONWHAT'S ON TONIGHT

