What’s On Tonight: Mike Tyson Comes To ‘Franklin & Bash,’ Obviously

Franklin & Bash (TNT, 10:00 p.m.) – The correct question here isn’t “Why is Mike Tyson appearing on Franklin & Bash?” It’s “Why has it taken this long for Mike Tyson to appear on Franklin & Bash?”
America’s Got Talent (NBC, 9:00 p.m.) – Tiny singing sensation Ariana Grande will swing by to perform tonight, probably while looking like a teenager who is about to be grounded for stealing an outfit out of her older sister’s closet. This is at least the third time I’ve made this joke. I feel okay about it.
Extant (CBS, 9-11:00 p.m.) – It’s kind of surprising to me that the Spielberg-produced space show starring Oscar-winner Halle Berry as an astronaut never really captured the public’s imagination. CBS is currently firing episodes off two at a time at the end of August. That’s not usually a great sign.
Motive (ABC, 10:00 p.m.) – Season finale. “A case from Cross and Flynn’s past reemerges and causes distress for both of them.” Yup, cases reemerging from the past will do that.
The Bridge (FX, 10:00 p.m.) – You know what? I’m starting to think working on either side of the drug trade — for the cartels or for the police — near the U.S.-Mexico border is pretty stressful. Tonight, dark secrets from Marco’s past are revealed. Man, he should talk to those cops from Motive. Maybe start a support group.
Wahlburgers/Epic Ink (A&E, 10-11:00 p.m.) – Here are TV Guide’s descriptions for this week’s episodes: Wahlburgers – “Donnie enlists Johnny and Henry to paint a shed in his backyard”; Epic Ink – “A portrait of Chris Farley is tattooed onto a customer.” The Golden Age of Television, indeed.
LATE NIGHT GUESTS: Jennifer Aniston on Kimmel; James McAvoy on Letterman; scientist David Rose on Stewart; and Michael Sheen on Colbert.
What about Legends with Sean Bean?
Last week was weak. If it’s not improved this week, i’m dropping it.
#DontKillSeanBean
Mike Tyson needing a lawyer? I don’t buy it.
The Missus likes Extant, but I think it’s a mess. Way too many tangents and missed opportunities, and then it suddenly becomes another CBS procedural.
Yeah. “Lincoln” was such a POS…
Problem is his TV division is too prolific, there’s no filter to what they’ll put out. I question how much Spielberg is actually involved, I figure he just wants to get as much sci fi out there on TV as it is really an under-represented genre on TV.
@Aqualad08 It’s by-the-numbers biopic Oscar bait. It’s not terrible but it’s the Modern Family of recent movies. It hits the necessary marks to get its awards and doesn’t concern itself with doing anything more. Imagine that movie without DDL and we wouldn’t be talking about all the Oscar noms and wins that it got.
The Bridge is one of my favorite shows. This season has been phenomenal. I love that the show has so many characters that it doesn’t mind killing off like 2-3 of them at a time, yet still has no problem balancing most of them when it needs to. Also this past week had Kevin from the Office and Shaggy Rogers rocking out to Rush while on a coke binge… which seems like something Uproxx should probably have coverage of.
Yes
Spielberg also produces Falling Skies which is fucking terrible.