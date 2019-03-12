TBS

Miracle Workers (TBS, 10:30 p.m.) — Craig, Eliza, and Sanjay try to dupe God and the show answers two very important questions: Can God read, and does he enjoy turning people into jellybeans?

Ellen’s Game of Games (NBC, 8:00 p.m.) — Ellen ropes some more poor schmucks into playing games like “Stink Tank,” “Scary Go Round,” “Knockin’ Boots,” and “Taste Buds.”

Good Trouble (Freeform, 8:00 p.m.) — Tensions run high between the romantic rectangle of Callie, Jamie, Gael, and Bryan during an epic birthday bash.

The Bachelor (ABC, 8:00 p.m.) — After ditching two women who seemed ready to settle down with him, Colton uses his final episode as the bachelor to pursue a woman who has explained pretty clearly why she just doesn’t want to be with him. But, you know, women are mercurial and if a man just “fights” hard enough, she’ll probably change her mind. *eye-roll*

The Flash (CW, 8:00 p.m.) — Nora’s not happy with how Barry intends to stop Cicada — by forcing him to ingest the meta-human cure with Killer Frost’s help.

FBI (CBS, 9:00 p.m.) — A kidnapper holds the daughter of a wealthy family hostage to gain internet fame and Maggie and OA are tasked with tracking him down.

Roswell, New Mexico (CW, 9:00 p.m.) — With Isabelle suffering from some strange, life-threatening alien illness, Liz and Michael work together to try to save her life while Max turns to his mom for help.

This Is Us (NBC, 9:00 p.m.) — There’s tension within the Pearson family as the siblings wait for news about Kate’s pregnancy.

New Amsterdam (NBC, 10:00 p.m.) — Max and the rest of the hospital staff take to the streets of New York when a historic blizzard hits the city, putting critical patients at risk.

LATE NIGHT GUESTS

Jimmy Kimmel Live!: Bob Saget, Colton Underwood, Walk the Moon

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon: Keira Knightley, Jon Glaser, the Chainsmokers featuring 5 Seconds of Summer

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert: John Turturro, Andrew Rannells, Robyn

Late Night With Seth Meyers: Paul Giamatti, Jessica Walter, Allison Miller

The Late Late Show With James Corden: Gordon Ramsay, Piper Perabo, Elle King

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah: Padma Lakshmi

Conan: Timothy Olyphant