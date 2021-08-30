My Life Is Murder: Season 2 Premiere (Acorn TV) — Xena: Warrior Princess star Lucy Lawless is back with less action in the sophomore season of this Australian detective drama. She’s caught between her old boss and a young charge, a police data-analyst who’s in the market to be mentored. No matter what Lucy’s character, Alexa, wishes to do, she’s always caught up in solving crimes.

Reservation Dogs: (FX on Hulu) — Taika Waititi’s FX on Hulu followup to What We Do in the Shadows brings us a comedy series that’s co-written by Native American filmmaker Sterlin Harjo. Yes, the lead quartet in this show rocks suits that look strikingly similar to the characters of Quentin Tarantino’s Reservoir Dogs, yet they’re four Indigenous teens who fight crime and also commit it. The show (which has some Atlanta vibes) was shot in and near Okmulgee, Oklahoma (the home of the Muskogee Creek tribal headquarters) — where excitement is lacking. Not for long, though. This week, Cheese is doing the ride-along thing.

Roswell, New Mexico (CW, 8:00pm) — Liz discovers something shocking, Max investigates some fallout, and Alex is deep into his research while it’s team-up time for Rosa and Isobel.

The Republic Of Sarah (CW, 9:00pm) — This show follows the ending of tranquility of Greylock, N.H., after a stash of valuable coltan leads to new overlords, and a rebellious teacher (Sarah Cooper) steps in to halt the madness. Greylock becomes a sovereign nation, and this week, Greylock’s finances aren’t looking so great, and Sarah finds herself in a tough place as a result.

The Witcher: Nightmare of the Wolf (Netflix film) — To tide us over until The Witcher‘s second season arrives with more grumpy Geralt of Rivia, please set your calendars accordingly for this prequel anime film. The picture will go back in time to explore the early monster-hunting years of Geralt’s mentor, Vesemir, who appears to be enjoying himself a lot more than his successor. Theo James voices the character, who will be live-action portrayed by Kim Bodnia further down the line. At least we’ll know that, although the iconic Witcher baths only recently become canon, they’ve always been there, at least retroactively. Also, zombies.