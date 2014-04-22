What’s On Tonight: No, Seriously. You Really Need To Watch ‘Fargo’

Fargo (FX, 10 p.m.) — How great was that premiere episode? And the body count was nearly as high in one episode as the entire movie. The second episode, I assure you, is just as good. This show is flat-out phenomenal. (And no, like the movie, it’s not actually based on a true story).
Marvel Agents of SHIELD (ABC, 8 p.m.) – SHIELD moves back to its regular time slot this week, as we see Agent Coulson race against time to save his one true love, a cellist played by an old Whedon regular, Amy Acker.
About a Boy (NBC, 9 p.m.) — Honestly, this show would be a lot better if they ditched the boy and gave all his screentime to Al Madrigal.
The Mindy Project (Fox, 9:30) — There is no New Girl tonight because I guess one first-run in a month was enough. Meanwhile, Danny is mistaken for Jewish on The Mindy Project, which leads to hijinx.
Inside Amy Schumer (Comedy Central, 10:30 p.m.) — CHRISSY TEIGEN ALERT. Amy gets couples therapy from her.
Celebrity Wife Swap (ABC, 10 p.m.) — Remember when ABC replaced Happy Endings with Celebrity Wife Swap? Yeah. Good times. Tonight, Eric Roberts’ wife switches places with Robin Leach’s “dear friend.” Is “Dear Friend” a euphemism for gay partner? And is “Eric Roberts’ wife” a euphemism for “celebrity”?
LATE NIGHT LISTINGS: STEPHEN COLBERT IS ON LETTERMAN, which should be a fantastic interview. Meanwhile, the man that might have replaced Colbert had he not gone to HBO, John Oliver, is going to be on The Tonight Show. Emily Deschanel is on Kimmmel; Billie Piper will be on Ferguson; Seth Meyers has Natalie Dormer; Sen. Elizabeth Warren is on The Daily Show, and George Will is on Colbert.
Also on Meyers’ show tonight, baseball writer and popular Internet personality Jonah Keri. I’ve set my DVR because even though I’ve met Jonah and he’s a wonderful guy, there’s no way I’ll remember to watch for him tonight.
I’d try to rescue Winifred Burkle too! But then she’s quite the psycho on Person of Interest so I’m conflicted.
I saw the Schumer/Tiegan couples therapy skit. I can’t be the only one who wanted them to make out after the husband left.
Absolutely. And Tiegan was surprisingly good in it — wasn’t all stiff like when most models try to act.
I was somewhat forced to watch Dawson’s new thing on CBS. Brooklyn Decker was surprisingly not terrible.
My third post in a row? I just had to say “Billie Piper on Ferguson”… that’s going to be a flirt-fest. If it isn’t then I don’t truly comprehend Ferguson the way I thought.
Oof… Amy Acker. I don’t care what crap Joss Whedon puts her on – I just GOTTA watch.
This week on “Amy Acker Folds Her Laundry”….
And Deadliest Catch the best reality TV show…
As that banner photo demonstrates, “Fargo” is the tits. Watch it.
What’s missing are the legs.
Well played.
Amy acker for the win….. She is amazing.
Eric Roberts’ wife is the luckiest woman on the planet. Every night he comes into the bedroom as a different shitty B-movie character.
Eric Roberts is a goddamn saint, you bite your tongue. Well, he’s something anyways. Something busy.
Unguent!
And a shit load of mallards. The Coen runs deep with this production.
Watch Fargo.
Damnit! I missed Fargo tonight. I’ll have to watch it tomorrow. I really liked the premiere last week.
So ……. people are still watching Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. eh?