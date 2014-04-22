What’s On Tonight: No, Seriously. You Really Need To Watch ‘Fargo’

Fargo (FX, 10 p.m.) — How great was that premiere episode? And the body count was nearly as high in one episode as the entire movie. The second episode, I assure you, is just as good. This show is flat-out phenomenal. (And no, like the movie, it’s not actually based on a true story).

Marvel Agents of SHIELD (ABC, 8 p.m.) – SHIELD moves back to its regular time slot this week, as we see Agent Coulson race against time to save his one true love, a cellist played by an old Whedon regular, Amy Acker.

About a Boy (NBC, 9 p.m.) — Honestly, this show would be a lot better if they ditched the boy and gave all his screentime to Al Madrigal.

The Mindy Project (Fox, 9:30) — There is no New Girl tonight because I guess one first-run in a month was enough. Meanwhile, Danny is mistaken for Jewish on The Mindy Project, which leads to hijinx.

Inside Amy Schumer (Comedy Central, 10:30 p.m.) — CHRISSY TEIGEN ALERT. Amy gets couples therapy from her.

Celebrity Wife Swap (ABC, 10 p.m.) — Remember when ABC replaced Happy Endings with Celebrity Wife Swap? Yeah. Good times. Tonight, Eric Roberts’ wife switches places with Robin Leach’s “dear friend.” Is “Dear Friend” a euphemism for gay partner? And is “Eric Roberts’ wife” a euphemism for “celebrity”?

LATE NIGHT LISTINGS: STEPHEN COLBERT IS ON LETTERMAN, which should be a fantastic interview. Meanwhile, the man that might have replaced Colbert had he not gone to HBO, John Oliver, is going to be on The Tonight Show. Emily Deschanel is on Kimmmel; Billie Piper will be on Ferguson; Seth Meyers has Natalie Dormer; Sen. Elizabeth Warren is on The Daily Show, and George Will is on Colbert.